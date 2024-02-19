The Big Picture Kim Kardashian has been seen with Odell Beckham Jr.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly approves of Kim and Beckham.

Beckham and Kim's relationship is super casual.

Kim Kardashian may have a new man in her life, and it's someone Khloe Kardashian once had an alleged fling with. But girl code being broken is not uncommon in the Kardashian clan. Kim was seen in Las Vegas with Odell Beckham Jr., with the pair walking together during Super Bowl weekend. There are rumors the two have been privately dating for a year and are reported to be prepping to confirm their romance publicly. Despite the overlap between the sisters, an insider close to the Kardashian family says there's no issue with the alleged budding romance.

According to OK Magazine, an insider has said that it is all gravy between Kim and Khloe over the Beckham situation. "Khloe has fully given Kim's blessing to go for it," a source close to the pair has said. The insider then went on to say, "It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloe — they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloe ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy.”

Previously, Khloe was connected to Beckham after the two were seen at a party together not too long ago. But Beckham says their relationship was just taken out of context, and he spoke with GQ about it, saying "…we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. … I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had.”

Things May Be Casual Between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Image by Federico, Hulu

For Kardashian and Beckham, the insider went on to talk about their relationship status and how it has been reportedly going on for months. "They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," they claim. The insider says Beckham doesn't seem to want more right now. "But Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual."

On the flip side of that, there are some sources who say Kim does seem to want something more with Beckham, but the NFL staple is dragging his feet. "He has given all the usual excuses about not wanting the limelight and needing to focus on his game." The insider then went on to talk further about how the two do not even go out to dinner, just that Kim likes their hook-ups and wants more. "At least go out to dinner with her!" the insider said before talking about what Kim wanted. "She says their hookups are super s--- and fun, but she wants more."

