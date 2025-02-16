Kim Kardashian recently admitted she’s "conflicted" about her oldest daughter’s burgeoning career in the spotlight. 11-year-old North West is following in her famous father’s footsteps with a promise to launch her debut rap record. She’s also been getting more modeling and entertainment gigs, carving a name for herself outside of her family’s reality show The Kardashians. North is quickly spearheading the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners.

But aren’t Kim’s mixed feelings telling? She was more than twice North’s age when her family was thrust into the spotlight with Keeping Up with the Kardashians. From birth, North has been a public figure. North’s recent career moves only further this notoriety, setting her up for success in Hollywood – and ensuring the family’s generational wealth keeps growing. But there are consequences to fame. And the earlier a person is thrust into the spotlight, the harsher the impact can be. Kim may feel as though she has no choice but to support her kids’ careers, just like her own mother did for her. If Kris Jenner hadn’t been a “Momager,” the family likely wouldn’t be as successful as they are today. But as the parent, Kim needs to remember she always has the power to pull the plug. And right now, it may be the perfect time to limit her kids’ exposure to the limelight.

Kim Kardashian Knows How Harmful the Spotlight Is