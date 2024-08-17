The Big Picture Kim Kardashian's kids want her to date, but she's not interested.

Her children are specific about who they think she should date.

Kardashian's dating history includes Pete Davidson and Kanye West.

It was only two years ago when celebrity influencer, Kim Kardashian, divorced rap artist, Kanye West. But despite the reality star's new-found single mom life, it seems like her kids want her to meet someone new for the sake of dating. Unfortunately, the SKIMS founder isn't interested in putting herself back on the dating market.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kardashians star revealed about her children's latest antics, which was finding her a new boyfriend. She claimed that her kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, think she's "ready" to find someone new. What's even more crazy about these kids' love-matching scheme, is that they're really specific about who they want their mother to be paired with.

"They’re so particular. Like, they come home — they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” explained Kardashian. "And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

Since her divorce, Kardashian has dated a handful of men. The first was SNL star, Pete Davidson, which lasted from 2021 to 2022. Next was a guy she dubbed "Fred." She was secretive about whom this person was, ensuring his identity remained hidden. Her last relationship was with Miami Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple broke up in 2024 and decided to remain friends.

Kim Kardashian's Dating History

Image via Peacock

Kardashian has an extensive dating history, which stems from years before her last relationship with Ye. Her first husband was Damon Thomas, and their relationship lasted from 2000 to 2003. Next was R&B singer, Ray J, who's known for being the person involved in the infamous sex tape that eventually led to her celebrity status.

In 2006, Kardashian dated Love Is Blind host, Nick Lachey. According to Cosmopolitan, it was short-lived, and it didn't end well as Lachey claimed the reality TV star "used him for headlines." This short-lived relationship ended up becoming a trend following her next suitors and lovers, mainly caused due to long distance and Kardashian's rising career. Her next husband was Kris Humphries, with whom she had a televised wedding. Unfortunately, the couple divorced 72 days after the wedding.

Kardashian's next major relationship was with Kanye West, which ran from 2012 to 2021. It was revealed in Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she and Kanye met back in 2002. Eventually, the two reconnected and were first publicly spotted together in Paris in 2011, then made their first Met Gala debut in 2013. In 2014, the couple got married in Florence, Italy, and had four children together. By 2021, there were rumors about a potential divorce, which was eventually filed on February 19, 2021, and finalized on November 2022.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC every weeknight at 11:35/10:35c. Meanwhile, The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Stream On Hulu