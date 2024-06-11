The Big Picture Kim Kardashian struggles with saying no to her kids due to fear of their pushback.

She admits to lacking patience and wanting to be more strict like Khloe as a mother.

Kim shares a bizarre tactic she uses to get her kids to settle down: threatening to cut herself in halves.

Kim Kardashian is often the subject of ire from fans. Recently, nepotism got her daughter into an anniversary concert of The Lion King. North West played Simba, and with Broadway actors and the animated film stars there to reprise their roles, it was very clear that West was the odd-man out. But now the Kardashian's are under fire again for what she said about her children in a new episode of The Kardashians. During the episode titled “This Is Going to be Really Hot Tea,” Kardashian remarked how she wished she was more like Khloe Kardashian as a mother.

The reality queen was in a car on her way to jury duty, complaining that she couldn't get out of it, and then asked the person she was on the phone with if she could vent. She began to then complain about her children, saying "I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming, and I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked then I was just like, I can’t believe this. I mean, I can believe it, but that’s like my biggest nightmare.”

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

I Want To Be More Strict Like Khloe

Image via Hulu

In her confessional, Kim Kardashian reveals that telling her kids "no" is not really what she wants to do because then she'd have to deal with the pushback from doing so. “Sometimes it gets just like a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying no is no. I think I also just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.” Kardashian went on to talk about how she doesn't have patience anymore though. "I’m open to anything at this point because I just can’t live like this, like I’ve ran out of my patience, and that was my, like, superpower was calm and patience."

Kardashian doesn't have answers for herself, but she did share with the audience of The Kardashians what works to get her kids to settle down. “This always shuts them up. I always say, ‘Okay guys, do you want me to just cut myself in halves or in fours, and a part will go with you, and a part will go with you?’ And they, like, look at me like, ‘No don’t ever do that!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, okay, that’s the only option if you all want me at the same exact time.'” Yeah, Kim. You threatened to cut yourself in half. That would...get kids to be quiet. The Kardashians Season 5 is currently streaming on Hulu with episodes released weekly. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on the platform as well. Watch on Hulu