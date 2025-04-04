The Kardashian family has a history of maintaining friendly relationships with their exes, at least for the most part. Tristan Thompson maintains a friendly relationship with all of them despite his rampant infidelity, Scott Disick was a horrible boyfriend but still is on The Kardashians quite often as part of the family, and Pete Davidson has never had any complaints. One ex who cannot catch a break is Kris Humphries, who Kim Kardashian said was her worst ex. Sure, he was the least famous and the most irritating to divorce, but has she taken a look at her most recent ex-husband, Kanye West, lately? Maybe Kim doesn't want to get petty in public about the father of her children who has been a loose cannon for years, but it's obvious to the rest of us that Kanye is far and away her most toxic ex.

Remember Kris Humphries?

Kim and Kris got hitched during 2011 after being together for less than a year. She was circling in on thirty, with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian shacking up with then boyfriend Scott with baby Mason Disick and Khloe Kardashian getting hitched to basketball player Lamar Odom after dating for five minutes. While Kim had this internalized pressure from arbitary misogynistic societal standards and everyone around her was somewhat settled down by thirty, literally everyone disliked Kris and the entire public knew the marriage was doomed.

Kris was always kind of a prick, even before he dated Kim. When he played basketball in college, he was a notoriously selfish player and even alienated prestigious colleges due to his attitude problem. Kris was shown to be a bit arrogant with Kim's family as well, as he butted heads from Khloé often because she's a big personality and doesn't water herself down. Kris even didn't get along with Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, who apparently legally changed his name to Food God, but I refuse to call him that. Kris assumed that Jonathan was gay due to his effeminate affectations and being a professional hanger on to women, and to be honest, it was an understandable assumption to make. During Kris and Kim's divorce, Kris claimed he had proof that production sent him emails, requesting that he ask Jonathan if he was gay on camera, so clearly he was set up to fail to a certain extent.

Kris continued to be a jerk throughout the demise of their marriage, insisting that they get an annulment on the grounds of fraud because he claimed Kim only married him to maintain her rising fame. He dug his heels in, even while Kim was pregnant with her first child with Kanye, but eventually gave in. When Caitlyn Jenner gave her groundbreaking interview that she was transitioning genders, Kris tweeted and deleted that he was glad he got out of that family. Gross. But any sane person will take an arrogant jerk like Kris over a narcissistic Nazi like Kanye every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Kanye West Is Pure Hell