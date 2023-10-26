The Big Picture Kim Kardashian's strategic relationships, including her marriages to Kris Humphries and Kanye West, have played a significant role in her rise to fame and influence.

The intense public scrutiny and constant attention that comes with being a public persona took a toll on Kris Humphries, leading him to leave the game of basketball and seek solace outside of the spotlight.

Kris Humphries' discomfort with living his life in front of the world clashed with Kim Kardashian's commitment to being a public persona, ultimately leading to the swift end of their marriage.

Kim Kardashian has been labeled the most powerful influencer in the world. And though many would attempt to argue that point, judging by her social media platform and her influence on beauty, fashion and pop culture it's a difficult sentiment to disprove. In 2018, she was honored with the CFDA Fashion Awards first Influencer Award solidifying this title. What wasn't mentioned as she received the award was the fact that her brand was defined just as much by her strategically salacious relationships as her famously enhanced curves. Seven years before she received this honor, she married a successful basketball player by the name of Kris Humphries. In a shocking 72 days, their union was over and Kim quickly moved on to her most famous relationship to date, her union with Kanye West. Kim's life after Kris was filled with more money, fame and more accolades, while Kris' was on a very different trajectory.

After requesting an annulment from Kim under the belief she used their love for a storyline on her E! reality series, Kris dealt with extreme anxiety and depression and ended up retiring from basketball, probably quicker than he would have preferred. The public scrutiny after his dalliance with the reality TV princess was enough to make Kris turn his back on the game he'd dedicated his life to, and to seek solace outside the spotlight. "My whole life, I was a really confident, happy person. But nothing can prepare you for the feeling of walking down the street, or being anywhere, really — the grocery store, the gas station — and having people literally running up on you and trying to film you, trying to grab you, saying God knows what. That’s not natural. That’s not supposed to be real life," he was quoted saying to sports driven blog, Bring Me the News. Kris admitted his anxiety got so bad that he no longer wanted to be himself, describing it as the "craziest feeling in the world, not wanting to be yourself."

Kim Kardashian Began Using Relationships Strategically with First Husband, Damon Thomas

Having a conversation with Kim's first ex-husband Damon Thomas could've prevented Kris from making one of the biggest mistakes of his life. Working as a fashion stylist in LA, Kim snagged the attention of one of the biggest producers in music. Damon was 1/2 of "The Underdogs," the biggest force in urban music at the time with names like Mary J. Blige, Tyrese and Chris Brown. Besides the luxury of millions of dollars, Damon had access to a celebrity lifestyle that Kim wasn't privy to at the time.

A former country boy, Damon acknowledged being head over heels in love with his sexy young wife, but four years later the relationship was over. Damon's quote to In Touch Weekly after their divorce reads like a cautionary tale to the lovers that would come behind him. "Kim is obsessed with fame. She can’t write or sing or dance, so she does harmful things in order to validate herself in the media. That’s a fame-whore to me. It’s just not cool at all," he shared.

Damon's words eerily rang true years later when Kim's relationship with actor/singer Ray J catapulted her to fame after their sex tape went viral, before going viral was a thing. At the time neither was a huge star, but the scandal pushed them both into the limelight and Kim was determined to remain there. After the relationship with Ray J sputtered and died, Kim dated a recently divorced from Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey and - Nickelodeon playboy Nick Cannon before being seen out with San Francisco 49er star Reggie Bush. Reggie was a franchise player at the time and being on his arm worked to keep Kim's name in the blogs and dailies as their union was paparazzi couldn't get enough of. Reggie was one of the best in the league and also the 'object de desir' of numerous females that knew nothing about the game of football.

Kim Kardashian's Marriage to Kris Humphries Ended Sooner Than Skeptics Predicted

Kris was smitten immediately and proposed to the reality star after six whirlwind months of dating. Their romantic engagement was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even some of the bumps in the relationship made it to film on Kourtney & Kim Take New York, another Ryan Seacrest produced Kardashian spin-off. Fans tuned in every week to see the dramatics of each of these relationships play out.

The relationship with Kris immediately seemed different from past participants, mainly because Kris was uncomfortable with living every aspect of his life out in front of the world, and he had no trouble standing up for himself and saying no to what the Kar-Jenners' machine required. Kim had committed long ago to share her entire life with cameras as it continued to deliver the fame and fortune she desired more than anything. The wedding was televised in a special titled, Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event, but before the thank-you cards had been sent out for the gifts, the wedding over and Kim Kim was acting out Mya's 1998 hit single "Movin On."

Kris felt bamboozled and cited fraud as a reason for wanting an annulment. Kim's paperwork stated irreconcilable differences. She later discussed the marriage on her show and revealed her mother encouraged her to "run" on her wedding day if she needed to. Fans will never know all the details in the short-lived courtship and failed marriage of Kris and Kim, but it's obvious the couple's life journeys were horribly misaligned.

Kimye Takes Center Stage and Kim's Star Rises Post-Kanye

Kim went on to her an infamous marriage with music and fashion icon Kanye West, and Kris withdrew from fame, opening up a string of Five Guy franchises seeking his livelihood outside of blogs and weekly magazines. Kim's connection to Kanye made them both bigger celebrities and allowed them both entry to fashion in a different capacity. The two graced the cover of Vogue before having four children, she became accepted into fashion spaces she was once shunned from, and used the West name to push her multiple businesses in makeup, skincare, shape wear, and beyond. Amid Kanye's mental health struggles and him putting their family business on blast and his unhinged behavior that threatened to end it all for her, she sought a divorce.

Ten months after filing, Kim quickly moved on to dating shock comedian Pete Davidson, who at first seemed oblivious to the degree of her public persona, but a few months later left the relationship with rumors of anxiety and depression over the attention brought by Kim's volatile relationship with ex-husband Kanye.

Kim Kardashian's Commitment to Fame Outshined Any Love For Kris Humpries

The classic wedding vows speak to a couple becoming one and leaving all others to be each other's priority. It's possible that Kris' assumption was a marriage with Kim would ultimately focus on the two of them when Kim always intended for the marriage to include her 364 million followers on Instagram, not to mention the millions tuned into the Kardashian reality series and other endeavors. Many believed Kim had finally met her match with Kanye West because they both shared the same obsession with attention and fame. Even though the relationship didn't last, it was one of her longest, and he is the man she chose to have children with. Kris was an athlete made famous by his skill set on the court, but Kim is famous because of her pursuit of popularity and attention. This was a clash of two extremely different motivating personalities destined to combust. It's probably best for both parties that the association ended after a 6-month courtship and 72 miserable days of matrimony.