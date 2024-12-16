Kim Kardashian has a long dating history, but she's only been romantically linked to a few people since her divorce from Kanye West was finalized in 2022, a year after she filed for it. She hasn't been afraid to go public with a romance when it seems genuine, even if unexpected, like her brief fling with comedian Pete Davidson. But other times, her love life has been left to speculation in the tabloids, like her more recent connection to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. While things seem to have fizzled out, the pair were apparently an item for a hot minute, though Kim never hard launched their relationship.

Recently, reports suggest Kim has a new man in her life, though there's very little known about the mystery suitor at the moment, including his name and celebrity status. Sources told Us Weekly Kim is doing her best to keep the relationship "low-key" for the time being. Kim has discussed wanting to date someone non-famous before, so it seems like she's sticking to her word. While it's possible Kim has found a genuine connection, it's also equally likely that her new romance is a PR stunt to take control of Kim's public image and help boost interest in The Kardashians amid its struggle with low ratings.

Kim’s Romance Could Be a Publicity Stunt

Close

For now, Kim seems to be only soft-launching the relationship - we we mean very soft. So far, there are only reports in the media and confessions made by anonymous sources, likely planted by someone on the Kardashian-Jenner team. Kim hasn't made any hints about a new man on social media, nor has she referenced him in interviews. The paparazzi also haven't spotted her with anyone new. The fact that Kim is keeping him offline adds further fuel to the theory it's all for show, since it'll make it easy to clean the slate when it comes time to announce the "break-up," since there's no online evidence. The Kardashian-Jenners are known to hide pregnancies (and plenty of other scandals), so keeping a new romance under wraps isn't a challenge for this PR-trained family.

PR relationships are a normal strategy in Hollywood. These fake romances are staged to keep a celebrity in the public eye, create buzz about an upcoming project, or repair a damaged reputation. The Kardashian-Jenners have long been accused of orchestrating publicity stunts. For example, in 2021, Kendall Jenner's romance with NBA player Devin Booker was accused of being aligned with a huge brand collaboration in an effort to draw attention to it. They've also been accused of staging their paparazzi shots. Kim has faced similar accusations; some skeptics thought her relationship with Pete Davidson was a way to generate buzz in the early days of The Kardashians and take the attention away from her messy split from Kanye West.

The Kardashian-Jenners Need a PR Intervention

Image via Hulu

Publicity stunts are what made the Kardashian-Jenners who they are, and they could use one now more than ever. The Kardashians is still relatively new, having debuted in April 2022 following the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris reportedly negotiated a $100 million deal with Hulu to secure the new show. But despite its highly-publicized debut, ratings for The Kardashians continue to suffer, with critics slamming it for repetitive and overly manufactured storylines.

The Kardashians was renewed for a sixth season in 2025, but it's in dire need of fresh material if it wants to improve viewership and increase interest. One report claims Kris is worried for the show's future amid budget issues. But a new romance for Kim could be exactly what the show needs to bring back viewers. If the relationship is genuine, or at least seems to be, the mystery could help build anticipation for the upcoming season. Or if it's at least dramatic, that can also stir interest enough to help the show.

After the chaos Kanye put Kim through, fans would love to see her end up with someone who makes her happy. It would be a win-win, since it would also offer The Kardashians an interesting storyline and an opportunity to get out of its ongoing funk. If Kris and the production team play their cards right, they could make fans curious enough about Kim's relationship status to tune in. Then again, if it's all just a PR stunt, it could backfire, since critics want more authenticity and reliability from the family. While a new romance could help boost ratings (at least in the short term), the Kardashian-Jenners may need more than a new boyfriend for Kim to protect the show's future.

Your changes have been saved The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV

Watch on Hulu