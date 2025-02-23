Kim Kardashian may have had some exciting business news this week, but The Kardashians star is acknowledging that she may no longer be the most popular member of the family. In a post-credits scene from The Kardashians, Kim K analyzed the analytics from her daughter, North West's, performance from The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. To her shock, the numbers proved that perhaps she was more popular than the rest of the clan.

"[North] generated 22 billion impressions and over $1 billion in advertising, media...Wait a minute. North West has 18% more popularity than all of her family members...Um, okay, we're gonna have to work on this," she jokes. "North, you're not gonna take me down," she said. While numbers usually don't lie, some fans are still skeptical about the rise in popularity.

North West Is Becoming the New Queen of the Kardashians

Image via Hulu

During the episode at hand, The Kardashians documented the special moment when North was asked to be a part of the Hollywood Bowl concert of The Lion King. The 11-year-old performed "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." While the rest of the family seemed to be shaking in their boots, North was eager and excited, handling it like a professional. North West is the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Their other children together are Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As predicted, Kim Kardashian was nervous about the negative reception stemming from her daughter's performance. Speaking about the potential hate, she said, "I already know what’s coming, you know, that she’s not Whitney Houston – duh! Oh, she got the job cause of her parents. North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on this, on anything, because she’s a personality, a performer, and if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives… F— you.” While Kim, who is becoming a mom-ager type like her own mom Kris Jenner, noted that North was "not there to be Mariah Carey," many have believed that nepotism played a factor in the casting.

