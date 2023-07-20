Kim Kardashian's oldest child may only be 10, but going through her archive of iconic pieces had the reality star looking to the future towards daughter North West's sweet 16, saying on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she would use memorabilia as "merch" for the party. Kardashian revealed a storage unit filled with items from across her life and career, including many pieces related to her ex-husband Kanye West, with Kim getting emotional as she reflected on their shared past.

"I love storage unit projects. I love to go through and organize,” she said in the episode, which starting streaming July 20. “I definitely need to clean it out because I am such a memory hoarder: the good, the bad, the disgusting. I am going to hold on to everything." The unit contained such pieces as all of the star's Met Gala looks, a drawing she had been gifted by actor Jennifer Lawrence, and a pair of shoes which Kim joked she purchased instead of paying her rent, when she saw Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham wearing them. She admitted much of the collection could be donated though, as she proposed offering out memorable items from her and Kanye's careers at her daughter's future birthday party, saying "Can you imagine North’s sweet 16 and the merch tables of the stuff she wants to give away?" The pair have four children together, two daughters in 10-year-old North and 5-year-old Chicago, and two sons in 7-year-old Saint and 4-year-old Psalm.

As she went through the expansive collection, Kim explained that "When I first started to get into storages, I think Kanye had like 32 units and I got them down to three. There is a lot of stuff that is random samples and Yeezy stuff." Now seeking to slim down the archive, she added "I finally am getting rid of some of it and need to purge and realize that even for me a lot of these pieces don’t mean anything. But the ones that do, I love them and I will keep them."

As Kim Looked Back, She Admitted it Was Time to Look Forward

It proved an emotional experience for the star however, as she revealed that filming took place on the day the pair's divorce was finalized. "I've kept every single Yeezy [West's line of shoes]," adding that "for me, I think this is like me holding on to the Kanye that I know." She continued, "I am really at peace with it. There are so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce. This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is that life is really different and when you know it can’t get back there that is what sucks. That is what is hard. But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them."

The finale of season 3 of The Kardashians streams on Hulu next week, on July 27.