The Big Picture Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have split, remaining friends, as confirmed by sources.

Kardashian has been focusing on being a hands-on mom, not seeking serious relationships currently.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Kardashians before; the relationship simply fizzled out.

Kim Kardashian's dating history is often one that makes headlines. Since her divorce from Kanye West, she has dated the likes of comedian Pete Davidson and her latest relationship was reportedly a nearly year-long stint with football star Odell Beckham Jr.. But that love affair between the athlete and reality queen is seemingly short-lived as reports of their break-up have surfaced. Sources close to the couple have confirmed this week that the couple is no longer together and that Kardashian is single once again but that the two are still friends with each other and it was not a bad faith break-up.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight, an insider talked about their relationship, stating "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom.” They went on to talk about the length of their relationship and how it ended up here. "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

A different source told PEOPLE: "It’s over and just fizzled out.” For the most part, this is how we get our information about the Kardashian family and even more specifically about Kim. We rarely get an announcement from the family on break-ups so "sources" close to Kardashian and Beckham talking about them being done isn't that far from what we're used to with the Kardashian family.

This isn't the first time Odell Beckham Jr. Was Linked to the Kardashian Family

Beckham has been linked to stars like Zendaya and Amber Rose but he has also been connected to Khloe Kardashian. At the time of Kim and Beckham's first rumors, it was made clear that her sister gave her their blessing but now it seems as if Beckham is back on the outs with the Kardashian family again.

Even though Kardashian and Beckham were seen out together earlier in April, they are now no longer dating. It isn't surprising given Kardashian's comments on The Kardashians when she made a comment about needing a man in his 40s (Beckham is in his early 30s). But what will come of Kardashian's love life is still unknown.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on May 23. Past seasons can be streamed on the service.

