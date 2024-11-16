Kim Kardashian is facing the music from fans yet again! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently opened up about her struggles as a single parent following her divorce from the father of her four kids, Ye, back in 2022. The SKIMS mogul’s remarks, where she stated that she’s basically raising her kids all by herself, were tone-deaf and insensitive toward single mothers who don’t have the same resources or helping hands that the reality TV star has at her disposal.

In the November 12, 2024, episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, What in the Winkler? Kim Kardashian shared with host Zoe Winkler that they’ve often connected on parenting. She opened up about the constant scrutiny she faces regarding parenting from people who don’t believe that despite the support systems and resources available, she, too, is a single mom who tends to feel alone occasionally. The mom of four further shared that despite all the help available, she feels like she’s raising her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West, all alone.

Kim Kardashian’s Statements Are Reeking With Privilege

The fundamental problem with Kim Kardashian’s statement is her lack of awareness of the privileged stance from which she talks about single parenting. For single parents who’re not from wealthy backgrounds, it becomes difficult to digest that someone who has a net worth of over $1.7 billion would have the audacity to crib about raising her kids alone. Kardashian did remark that she recognizes that fans won’t understand where she’s coming from considering the fact that she has nannies, cooks, and a whole village at her disposal to help raise her children. But the reality TV star fails to understand that there are umpteen single mothers out there who are struggling to make ends meet.

Things worsened when Kim Kardashian delved deep into sharing her woes about their morning routine, where she talked about the carpool rush and how everyone has to leave at different times. The constant struggle to seem relatable while the whole world is privy to your lavish lifestyle and over-the-top birthday parties, complaining about raising her kids alone, is almost bizarre. When one looks at the larger picture, one sees the struggles faced by the average single mom in America who is possibly working two jobs and feeding her kids microwave meals while marinating in mom-guilt.

The Sentiments From Kim Kardashian’s Remarks Can Be Acknowledged

Image via Kim Kardashian's Instagram

If one wears rose-tinted glasses to derive a semblance of relatability from Kim Kardashian’s statements, it could be from the emotional aspect of things. Regardless of one’s economic standing, separation from a spouse and having to deal with one’s kids’ personal and emotional needs can prove to be overwhelming when one lacks a partner’s support. In an interview with GQ back in November 2023, Kardashian shared how her parenting style involves showing vulnerability to the extent that it doesn’t come across as negative.

She opened up about managing stress and allowing herself to be open and honest. From a mental health standpoint, the SKIMS mogul can achieve the relatability that she is constantly trying to achieve, especially when it comes to making decisions about upbringing without the support and reassurance from one’s partner. It was also revealed in The Kardashians Season 4 Episode 6 where Kim Kardashian told her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, that her daughter North West prefers staying at her dad Ye’s place — which can be a hard pill to swallow when you’re the parent who is present and more involved.

Kim Kardashian Is Channeling All Her Energies in Being a Mom

Image via E! Entertainment

A source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE on October 21, 2024, that Kim Kardashian has been navigating the majority of parenting her four kids without her ex-husband, Ye. The source revealed that the mom of four’s life revolves around her kids as she tries to balance work and spending quality time with them. It was further revealed that dating has taken a backseat as Kardashian wants to focus on being a mom.

The inherent problem with Kardashian’s statement isn’t about expressing her struggles as a single mom. But going on record and making statements equating her struggles to those of the average single mom in an attempt to be relatable just makes her appear insensitive and ignorant. There is a fine line between feeling alone while being a single parent and having to do things alone. The absence of distinction clearly represented Kardashian’s lack of awareness of the struggles of the demographic she was attempting to equate herself with.

