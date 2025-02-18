Kim Kardashian is taking her talent to Nike. Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS, has net a major deal with the sports appeal company, hoping to capitalize on the name brand in the same manner it helped make Michael Jordan the face of athletic sneakers. On Tuesday, Nike unveiled the synergy and partnership with Kim Kardashian to debut NikeSkims. The deal marks a major milestone for Nike as this deal becomes the first time the brand has joined forces with "an existing, outside company to introduce a new brand."

Heidi O'Neill, the president of consumer, product, and brand at Nike said, “It’s this great clash of performance product — athlete tested, athlete inspired — with Skims’s incredible attention to the female form of the body and inclusivity." She continued to say that the brand will "serve women so they can feel strong and sexy.” Despite today's announcement, the two companies have been developing NikeSkims since 2023.

'Kim Kardashian Is the Michael Jordan of Influencers'

NikeSkims is set to drop its first set of products through both SKIMS and Nike websites. Additionally, select stores are set to be available to purchase in stores in the United States, with a global roll out coming next year. According to the New York Times, NikeSkim will focus on women's apparel with plans to expand to footwear and accessories in the future. Jens Grede, the chief executive and co-founder of SKIMS said an expansion into men's wear is not out of the realm of possibility. Grede had high praise for his SKIMS co-founder, saying, "It’s hard not to think of her as the Michael Jordan of influencers."

Speaking of, Kim Kardashian has shared the exciting news with her 358 million followers on Instagram with a series of posts. In her first post announcing the collaboration, she wrote, "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform." Both posts have already garnered high praise from eager fans, acknowledging the monetary gain of the partnership. Perhaps NikeSKIMS will make a cameo on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.