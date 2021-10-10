If you are a human being on this planet, you’ve likely heard of Kim Kardashian West, the uber-popular reality star, beauty magnate, and billionaire who has, along with her famous family, dominated pop culture for over a decade with their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She started getting attention when she appeared alongside her friend and fellow model Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in a few episodes of the reality series The Simple Life, which took Hilton and Richie away from their privileged lives and inserted them into everyday jobs, like running a fast food drive-thru or working at a news station. (Her media attention quickly grew with the release of her sex tape with singer and then-boyfriend Ray J.) In addition to her appearances on a variety of reality shows, West is a very successful businesswoman who has been able to sell her brand in the form of clothing, fragrance, mobile games, and beauty products. She’s even used her platform to advance prison reform.

The decision to have West host Saturday Night Live sparked criticism, with some saying that because she’s not necessarily an entertainer, she shouldn’t be in the running. (A similar argument was made when Elon Musk hosted.) The Kardashian clan has been ripe for parody over years at Saturday Night Live, with several sketches poking fun at the famous family and the various power dynamics at play — Kristen Wiig hilariously played mother and manager Kris Jenner in a pre-recorded sketch titled, “The Kim Kardashian Fairytale Divorce Special on E!” There have also been several sketches involving sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, who are portrayed by Nasim Pedrad, Abby Elliott, and Vanessa Bayer, respectively.

Kim Kardashian’s hosting debut with musical guest Halsey was, like, actually pretty good? No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, it was clear that Kim took her hosting duties seriously, and anyone that expected her to rely on cue cards and fumble her way through monologue jokes was sorely mistaken. Following her monologue-turned-Kardashian-roast was a series of sketches that featured many famous faces, including family members, athletes, comedians, and actors. Heck, she even imitated her way-too-chill sister, Kourtney, in a Hulu reality show parody sketch.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 9th episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Kim Kardashian West!

5. The Switch

If you could switch places with anyone for just one day, would you do it? This pre-recorded sketch asks that very question. Frankly, Kim is tired of her busy, glamorous, and privileged lifestyle, and wishes she could experience just one classically boring day. Coincidentally, Aidy Bryant is having the exact opposite problem. Oh, if only there was only a magic clock they could hold and a magic spell they could recite to make this switch happen! Wait...

4. The People's Kourt

Many were surprised to hear that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was coming to an end. But did you really think the Kardashians would end their mega-hit series without having their future lined up? The family recently signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to develop a new slate of shows for the streaming service, and in this sketch, Kim stars as her sister, Judge Kourtney Kardashian who just doesn’t care about anything in their new Hulu series The People's Kourt. She reluctantly listens to her family’s latest lawsuits, and half-heartedly settles the cases. The sketch features some other real-life Kardashian family members and Halsey as Kendall Jenner.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Owen Wilson's Best Sketches, Ranked

3. Ladies Night Song

The last few years, SNL has rolled out a lot of fun music videos, and “Ladies Night Song” starring Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and West was a very welcome addition to the lineup. The four glammed-up ladies are both excited and a bit hesitant to leave their mundane lives and venture back out to a club for the first time in a long time. Sure, they might be a bit too old for the club scene, but it’s too late to back out now, they already hired a babysitter. Can the “grown-ass women” make it through a night of partying?

2. The Dream Guy

This parody of The Bachelorette was a lot of fun — it’s always exciting when a sketch includes some unexpected guests, and this one was packed with those. In fact, there were actually only two cast members in the entire thing (Alex Moffat played the host and Kyle Mooney played the only dorky contestant, Zeke). Kim plays a single woman named Rochelle looking for love, who's forced to choose which men will receive the sought-after token to secure their spot on next week’s show. No spoilers on who some of the special guests were, but, let’s just say one of them goes off script and makes Kim break character. It was the reunion you didn’t know you needed. You’re welcome.

1. Kim Kardashian West Monologue

The monologue is typically the first appearance of the host, and viewers can tell pretty quickly if the host is prepared and excited, or nervous and phoning it in. She acknowledged that a lot of people weren’t sure why she was asked to host, and even reminded everyone exactly how she got famous in the first place. No one was safe as Kim stepped up to the plate and showed the audience that she was ready to make fun of herself, her family, and even O.J. Simpson, and set the mood for a stress-free night. And she reveals the only reason she divorced Kanye West: his personality. The shocking and edgy jokes were a very amusing way to kick off what would ultimately be an entertaining night.

For more Kim Kardashian West, be on the lookout for new Kardashian content coming soon to Hulu. Next week, Rami Malek arrives at Studio 8H to make his hosting debut.

KEEP READING: Watch Owen Wilson Return to Voice Lightning McQueen in NSFW 'SNL' Sketch

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Last Night in Soho’: Everything We Know So Far About Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details and More A nostalgic but scary ride through the stylish, seductive, and neon-lit 60s. Here’s everything we know so far about the psychological horror flick.

Read Next