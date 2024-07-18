The Big Picture Kim Kardashian shared her journey with psoriasis and revealed her son has vitiligo, a rare autoimmune disease.

She tried various remedies from herbs to cortisone shots, documenting her struggle with the skin conditions.

Kardashian remains positive in finding a permanent cure for psoriasis despite the challenges she faces.

In a recent conversation with renowned OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabad and women's advocate Mary Alice HaneyKim on their podcast, SHE MD — Kim Kardashian opened up about her journey with Psoriasis. The reality star also revealed how one of her young sons has recently been diagnosed with vitiligo.

Kardashian stated: “It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly.” She further added that the situation is now under control as she opened up about how she has to learn about all that the rare skin disorder entails. The SKIMS founder went on to add that her kids also suffer from a little bit of eczema.

Kardashian, who shares four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with Kanye West, did not disclose which one of her sons suffers from the skin disease on the podcast. Vitiligo is a rare autoimmune disease that affects only 0.5 to 1 percent of the world’s population. While touching upon the possibility of her son’s condition being hereditary, Kim Kardashian also spoke at length about her own journey with skin diseases and how she has learned to control it over the years.

Kim Kardashian Also Opened Up About Her Own Battle With Psoriasis

Kim Kardashian struggled with psoriasis in her 30s and left no stone unturned to treat her condition. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star remarked that she’s tried everything from a holistic approach of special herbs to a celery juice diet for six weeks. She even tried her luck resorting to numerous topical remedies like creams and a variety of soaps — both natural and synthetic.

She first noticed her ailment during nephew Mason Kardashian’s 1st or 2nd birthday party while donning an itchy sequined outfit. The situation was handled temporarily after the star got a cortisone shot, but unfortunately, it didn’t do much good, as the psoriasis returned five years later.

Kardashian has been very open about her journey over the years and documents her painful struggle on social media from time to time. Back in January, she even shared a picture of the disease spreading “all up [her] leg” with her Instagram followers. Although she has yet to figure out a permanent cure for the disease, she remains positive about solving it. She expressed her sentiments and urgency about this in the following words:

“I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out.”

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

The season finale of The Kardashians will air on July 25, 2024. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu