Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and rapper Ray J is spilling the beans on their infamous leaked intimate tape — and he thinks it was all Kardashian’s doing! During his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Ray J claimed that the leaked tape was part of a plan orchestrated by momager Kris Jenner.

To add to the drama, Jason Lee revealed that there were two other tapes on a laptop possessed by Ray J, and for a while, Jenner feared that the rapper would leak those. The host went on to claim that the momager had actually threatened Ray J, claiming that the tapes were her property. Lee concluded by saying that Jenner was ready to do anything to protect her family if the other tapes were leaked.

Jenner Denies Releasing Sex Tape

When asked if Kris Jenner was also behind the filming of the tape, the rapper refused to comment, but called the question a “different, uncalled-for thought.” In the past, Jenner has gone on the record to claim that she did not film the tape. However, Ray J in an interview with The Daily Mail, revealed that he has never owned any copy of the tape and that they have all always belonged to Kim, implying that she was responsible for the leak. The primary reason for this whole saga coming up now is because, back in 2022, Ray J went live on his Instagram to give his two cents about the leaked tape and the lie detector test that Kris Jenner took on The Late Late Show.

Ray J Claims The Laptop Kanye West Got Contained No Videos

In the Instagram live session back in 2022, Ray J clarified how the whole tape saga had been the family's plan since the beginning, and he even signed a contract to get the ball rolling, but they're now trying to do him dirty. He went on to add that her (Kim Kardashian's) "mama made us shoot it for safety," implying momager Kris, just in case, wanted two copies. His exact words about this were:

"She watched the motherf***ing thing and said hey, we're going to go with the first one because the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look than the second one that I made y'all do."

Ray J's live session was in response to the show’s third episode, right after The Kardashians premiered on Hulu in 2022, marking the reality family’s shift from E! In the episode, Kim Kardashian basically came across an ad for unseen footage of her and Ray J’s infamous sex tape on Roblox. The reality star had a meltdown over the situation and immediately called her lawyer Marty Singer, claiming that she was ready to sue whoever did this.

Later on, she ended up calling her ex-husband and the father of her kids, Kanye West, letting him know that she would’ve been mortified if her son, Saint West, had been old enough to read and understand the ad. By the end of the same episode, Kardashian revealed that West had actually flown to Los Angeles to retrieve all copies of the tape from Ray J. As sweet as the moment was, Ray J soon went on the record with Daily Mail to clarify that his laptop only contained intimate photos and texts exchanged between him and Kardashian and not the tapes.

Ray J also claimed that he was not paid for handing over the material, despite West’s later claims. While talking about the 4-hour interaction with West, Ray explained “I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true,” adding that he tried to convince the rapper that the entire leak was Kardashian’s plan.

The Kardashians Season 5 is currently streaming on Hulu with episodes released weekly. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on the platform as well.

