It’s been nearly nine years since the fateful Paris heist that has left the reality TV and The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian shaken. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim gave credit to an unlikely source, who was Kanye West, now known as Ye. Kim offered an insight to the Paris heist in a conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian, and stated that Ye gave her strict instructions that led to a diamond ring being saved from the heist.

"My first one that I got engaged to Kanye [with] was a cushion cut, and that was the only piece of jewelry I owned that I didn’t take to Paris," Kim said to her younger sister. "Kanye saw it, and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'”

Ye proposed with a 15-carat ring in 2013 and later gifted her an upgraded 20-carat ring that she wore in 2016. They were married from 2014 to 2021. During the episode, Kim said she had worn both her rings to an event at Madison Square Garden with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and posted the rings in an Instagram video. When she went to Paris that same year, Kim stated that she left her original ring that she was proposed to, “which was like the most important,” at home.

