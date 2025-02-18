The celebrity roast has a storied history in the United States. The Friars Club roasts in New York at the turn of the twentieth-century were infamous for their exclusivity. Actor, singer, and comedian Dean Martin hosted a series of roasts on TV in 1974 on his series The Dean Martin Show, which inspired NBC executives to launch The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast series, which ran until 1979. From the late 1990s until 2019, Comedy Central became synonymous with the celebrity roast comedy special. Then in 2024, Netflix launched their Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, and announced their bid as the new home for the comedy genre with The Roast of Tom Brady.

Kim Kardashian was once notorious within her family for not being able to handle criticism, no matter how willing she was to dish it out. But, motherhood broke down those barriers quite quickly, considering her witty child, North West, is equally sharp-tongued when her critical eye is turned toward her famous mother. Her daughter humbled Kardashian to the point that she began to be able to laugh at herself, if only as a defense mechanism against her child's relentless teasing. The reality star's confidence grew to the point that she even felt emboldened to host Saturday Night Live in 2021, and when she proved herself a capable sketch-comedy host, it was on to the next challenge. While Kardashian was able to conquer her fears on SNL, and has since moved into her actress era, her most recent venture into the world of comedy was significantly less hospitable.

Kim's Appearance at the Roast Was Met With Anger and Harsh Jokes