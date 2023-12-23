The Big Picture Kim Kardashian's 2018 Christmas Eve party was a star-studded extravaganza with a winter wonderland theme and a price tag of $1.3 million.

Kourtney Kardashian Baker hosted the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which featured a romantic red winter forest theme.

Both Kim and Kourtney created unforgettable Christmas parties, but Kim's celebration was slightly superior, catering to both children and adults.

The Kardashians have been giving their fans an up-close look into their lives through their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! and The Kardashians on Hulu. Over the past few years, tensions have risen between sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, leading them to distance themselves from each other and even engage in physical altercations. As the holidays approach, these competitive sisters enjoy hosting parties that seemingly bring everyone together.

The family matriarch, momager Kris Jenner, traditionally organizes the glamorous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, dating back to the late 1970s. However, in recent years, some of her daughters have taken on the responsibility of giving Kris a break. In 2018, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw a lavish Christmas Eve party. Kourtney Kardashian Baker hosted the extravagant Kardashian-Jenner bash in 2022.

The Kardashians spare no expense when it comes to celebrating, and Christmas is certainly no exception. Hopefully, the rivalry between these two feuding sisters will remain amicable and help bring them back together on a path toward reconciliation. Considering Kim and Kourtney's reputation for going all out during the holidays, it begs the question: which sister planned the more impressive Christmas Eve party?

The Kardashians Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 3

Kim and Kanye's Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Was Family-Friendly

Image via E!

Kim and Kanye West spared no expense in 2018 when they hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve celebration. According to PEOPLE, this extravagant event came with a hefty price tag of around $1.3 million. The guest list was filled with A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton, John Legend, Dave Chapelle, and Sia. Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, were also in attendance. Kim and Kanye's Christmas Eve party theme was a stunning white "Whoville" inspired wonderland, a nod to How the Grinch Stole Christmas. With a performance by John Legend, this star-studded affair was straight out of a movie.

Related No One Hides From A Camera Crew Better Than Robert Kardashian Jr. Maybe Robert Kardashian just wasn't meant for the camera. On 'The Kardashians,' he is nowhere to be seen, only heard, on occasion.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the party was how Kim and Kanye transformed their Southern California home into a winter paradise reminiscent of an Aspen estate in Colorado. Their Hidden Hills mansion was covered in snow, with igloos, a sledding hill that even Paris Hilton enjoyed, and a beautifully lit tunnel adorned with artificial clouds leading to the main dining area. Inside one of the igloos, the Kardashians had their famous photo booth because no Kardashian gathering is complete without capturing the moment. The mastermind behind the party's design was the renowned party planner Mindy Weiss, who had previously worked with Serena Williams and planned other Kardashian-Jenner events. With her expertise, she created a natural snowscape that turned Kim and Kanye's home into a magical winter wonderland.

Kourtney's Romantic Red Winter Forest Provided a More Traditional Christmas Vibe

Image via Hulu

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve celebration of 2022 was expertly hosted by Kourtney Kardashian-Baker. Once again, Mindy Weiss orchestrated a holiday extravaganza that exuded glamour and opulence. Kourtney's party was adorned in a vibrant red color scheme, evoking the ambiance of a majestic redwood forest. While there was no specific theme, the desired overall atmosphere was crystal clear, with the eldest sibling wanting it to feel homely. The elegant affair featured an abundance of red Christmas trees, tastefully complemented by gold accents and candles, enhancing the party's overall sophistication.

In addition to the stunning decor and the enchanting forest-like setting, the food display was a true masterpiece. The dessert table showcased delectable candy apples adorned with golden bows, adorable reindeer and Santa cake pops, and delightful reindeer pretzel candy canes. The party also catered to the children with an array of captivating activities. Santa himself took center stage, accompanied by a ball pit and an arts and crafts area. The craft center offered gingerbread houses to decorate and the famous "hot dog on a stick" that has become synonymous with Kardashian Christmas parties, Kourtney and Travis Barker brought their red-themed Christmas to life, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. This red-inspired Christmas celebration was an absolute triumph, from the red carpet to the red ball pit and the red trees and forestry.

Which Kardashian Came Out On Top With Their Christmas Eve Party?

Image via Hulu

The Kardashians successfully executed their vision of a Christmas Eve extravaganza. Kim curated a stunning white winter wonderland, while Kourtney created a captivating red Christmas forest. Kourtney's party exuded an elegant atmosphere with its immaculate forest trees and poinsettias, whereas Kim's wonderland offered a more playful ambiance with snow sledding. As the Kardashian family continued to expand, Kourtney's party catered to the growing family and included friends for the first time this year, while Kim's celebration encompassed both children and adults, ultimately making it the slightly superior choice. With the invaluable guidance and supervision of the esteemed Mindy Weiss, both Kardashians hosted unforgettable Christmas parties for their guests.

Watch all 4 seasons of The Kardashians on the streaming platform Hulu.

Watch On Hulu