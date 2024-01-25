The Big Picture Battle on the Mountain challenges participants to remodel large homes with various problems, testing their creativity and problem-solving skills.

The mentors, including Kim Myles, guide the participants in their challenging journey and form strong bonds with them.

The competition also tests the strength of the participants' relationships, proving that working on a makeover project together can be challenging but entertaining.

Kim Myles first gained fame after winning season 2 of HGTV’s Design Star, and her career as a regular face on the network began. After winning the show, Kim hosted her own makeover reality series, Myles of Styles, which ran for 3 seasons. Myles of Styles featured Kim doing interior makeovers at different homes with only a $4,000 budget and it had to be done within five days. After Myles of Styles ended, she was also featured as a co-host with Todrick Hall on the show Battle of the Bling. Battle of the Bling was not a makeover show but rather a search for the most “blinged” out homes in the country. In her conversation with Collider, Kim shared how much fun she had working on the show: “I really do enjoy being in other people's homes. [laughs] So, finding out that there are people who will rhinestone an entire wall? That's fascinating to me, and I want to know about it. I want to see it, I want to be in there, I want to touch it.”

Kim also hosted another series called High Design, where Kim helped marijuana dispensaries step up their interior design. Kim is a Cannabis Advocate, and the concept for High Design came from her desire to support the industry’s expansion. High Design was a passion project for Kim; she shared, “My favorite [project] was High Design. Just because I created it, I produced it. And that was like my baby, right? And [it] was just such a dream.” In addition to her design projects, Kim is also the founder of the Cannabis Media Council, which is dedicated to de-bunking negative stereotypes about cannabis and cannabis products.

Kim certainly keeps busy, but luckily had time to speak with Collider about the new season of Battle On the Mountain. Kim is mentoring a couple as they battle it out to see who can remodel a mountain home in need of serious help. Each team only has a budget of $100,000. The winners of the competition get a $50,000 prize, while the mentors get bragging rights, which is plenty when you’re an HGTV star.

Battle on the Mountain Features three talented teams competing to update comparable alpine homes in Breckenridge, Colorado. In an attempt to win bragging rights and a $50,000 cash reward, each team will compete to add the most value to their property. Release Date January 22, 2024 Cast Alison Victoria , Ty Pennington , Egypt Sherrod , Chelsea DeBoer Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

‘Battle on the Mountain’ Challenges Creativity and Team Relationships

The participants of Battle on the Mountain have a major task ahead of them. The homes they’re remodeling are not just simple mountain cabins. They are large homes with a lot of problems that need fixing. Unfortunately for the contestants, they do not get to walk through the home until after they’ve chosen the house they plan on remodeling. This means the home that looks like a dream project may actually be a nightmare. This is where the HGTV mentors step in. Kim is joined by her contemporaries, Rico Léon and Kim Wolfe. As mentors, they are there to guide the hopeful participants in their challenging journey. Kim formed an excellent relationship with her team and was clearly proud of the work they did, telling us: “I love those two human beings so much. It was such a privilege to mentor them and support them. It was an honor. To have just spent time with them and to help them achieve a dream, to be part of this amazing opportunity.”

There's One Key Ingredient Needed For a Show Like 'Battle On the Mountain'

Image via HGTV

Relationships are key when it comes to major projects like the ones in Battle On the Mountain. The participants are all in relationships as well, and the competition definitely tests the strength of them. When asked about what happens when their relationships are tested, Kim had some advice for those interested in pursuing a makeover project with their significant other. She shared, “My father famously [said] ‘Girls. Before you marry anybody-- you can get engaged before you marry. You must go into a room with them and wallpaper that room. And if you come out of that, and you still want to be married, you've picked the right one.” Her team certainly faced challenges. Kim said of the competition, “Ostensibly, you are working with your best friend, the person who you have hitched your wagon to for life. You share the stakes, you share the dream, it is so deep. And on top of that, there is the language that every couple speaks. It's unique, right? You just put that on a camera, you take away some oxygen and some sleep. And, well..let's just say it's entertaining.” One thing is clear: HGTV enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to in this premiere season.

Battle on the Mountain airs on Mondays, 9 P.M. ET on HGTV, and is available for streaming the same day and time on MAX

