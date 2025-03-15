Funko brought back a ton of nostalgic memories for fans who grew up in the 2000s. Whether it be new Pops for Ed, Edd and Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Fairly Odd Parents, or SpongeBob SquarePants, the popular vinyl figure company has been on a roll lately honoring modern animated gems. It doesn't look like they're slowing down anytime soon, as they're now showing Disney Channel some love with an action-packed Pop collection based on Kim Possible.

The three main Pops in this set are Kim Possible, Ron With Rufus and the villainous Shego. Kim and Shego will be getting keychain Pops as well. In addition, the last two figures in the wave are Cheerleader Kim (Amazon Exclusive) and a Glow-In-The-Dark Shego (Funko Shop exclusive). These figures now join Funko's growing Disney collection that has included Snow White, High School Musical, and Mickey Mouse. It will be exciting to see if Funko tackles any more Disney Channel animated series like Phineas and Ferb or American Dragon: Jake Long in the near future.

What's ‘Kim Possible’ About?