The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's on-again-off-again relationship is back on despite their financial struggles and ongoing legal issues.

Zolciak's Instagram stories are now filled with her trying to sell her designer goods to make ends meet.

Rumors are circulating that Zolciak may return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, possibly to benefit financially and alleviate her money troubles.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been on a yo-yo string in their relationship. After two separate divorce filings, it appears they are back together. They're currently suffering from massive debt and have lawsuits from creditors that they are wading through. Kim has seemingly been doing what she can to assist in paying off creditors, including a recent stint on The Surreal Life, but it doesn't seem to be enough to keep them afloat. Currently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's entire Instagram Stories are filled with her trying to sell off her designer goods. Maybe it's working, at least temporarily enough to keep Kroy interested in saving their marriage. Amid what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary on November 11, 2023, sources close to the couple have stated they are back together for now.”

TMZ reported that in honor of making it to 12 years, the estranged couple went all out with an Italian dinner after hitting up one of Morgan Wallen's shows in Atlanta. Despite crying broke, the dinner was showcased on Kim's Instagram Stories with a smiling Kroy in the background. Multiple courses were ordered, including desserts and wine. Neither prepared dedicated anniversary shoutouts to one another, but they spent the day together.

It comes after rumors of Kim getting cozy with her Surreal Life co-star during filming. She reportedly hit it off with Chet Hanks and potentially caught feelings for the son of actor Tom Hanks during their two weeks of filming. Kroy potentially got jealous and decided to make things work with Kim, and she fell for it.

Kim Zolciak Changes Name on Instagram, Signaling Reconciliation With Kroy Biermann

TMZ also reported that a day after their anniversary dinner, Kim restored her married name to her Instagram bio, hinting that their marriage is back on track. She replaced her IG handle @kimzolciak with @kimzbiermann, which was the one she used before her last breakup with Kroy in August 2023.

It's a strange turn of events after police were called to their Georgia mansion multiple times over the summer due to their ongoing marital strife. Eventually, a divorce judge divided their home in half so they didn't have to deal with one another. Kroy was given the master bedroom, and Kim was relegated to the basement. Their four minor children are still living in the home, which is currently up for sale for $6 million after facing foreclosure and the auction block multiple times this year.