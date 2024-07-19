The Big Picture Brielle Biermann is facing a lawsuit for a car accident she claims she wasn't involved in.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann family is dealing with divorce drama, IRS debts, and legal troubles.

The divorce trial date is set for November, and the family must sell their mansion soon.

The Zolciak-Biermanns are no stranger to lawsuits. Reports have been circulating the reality family recently, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce takes several surprising turns. In Touch Weekly reports that Phillip Gibson, a man involved in the car accident has sued Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann over the incident. However, sources are saying that she had no involvement.

In Touch Weekly has obtained documents, where Gibson claimed that Biermann's car cut in front of him to make a turn while driving. Gibson stated, “In order to avoid crashing into the defendant’s vehicle, I had to run onto the roundabout centre median, which caused significant damage to my left ear wheel and tyre.” Gibson demands $750 in damages in his lawsuit.

This alleged car accident took place in Georgia on July 5. Biermann has hit back against the lawsuit, claiming that the last time she was in Georgia was July 3, two days before the reported alleged car accident. This lawsuit is not the first time she has faced legal trouble. Biermann also has her own credit card debts, and she and her mother also owe $84,000 in unpaid car payments to Ally Bank after they both co-signed a Range Rover in 2019. Despite denying her involvement in the accident, it does not seem like Gibson is willing to drop the suit as of now.

Legal Trouble Seems to Follow the Zolciak-Biermanns

Biermann’s new lawsuit is not the least of the family’s troubles. Zolciak and her estranged husband are going through a tense divorce that had Zolciak call the police numerous times. They still also owe millions to the IRS, which Biermann tried to separate himself from with the divorce, despite owing money to casinos. Zolciak also still needs to pay her court and credit card fees, which she has been avoiding. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans recognise Zolciak as a big spender who does not pay off her taxes. She also tends to get herself into legal trouble, and her daughter seems to be heading down the same path with her financial issues.

The divorce drama may see its end soon, as a date for the divorce trial has been set for Zolciak and Biermann. The trial is in November, but they also have a mediation deadline set for September. The Zolciak-Biermanns also have another challenge, and that is selling their Georgia mansion. They have until August to sell their mansion to avoid foreclosure, as they have managed to delay foreclosure. It is not just the ‘RHOA’ fans who hope that they sell their mansion soon. Their neighbours also wish for the same thing. Biermann has recently been cited for his dog causing trouble in the neighbourhood.

Tensions may finally be resolved following the divorce trial in November, but they still have a long way to go with their debts. The Zolciak-Biermanns show no signs of paying off their taxes anytime soon, and their daughter still has to pay her credit card fees. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans can stay tuned to Collider for updates about the car accident lawsuit, which the Zolciak-Biermanns should hope does not escalate further.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in 2025. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

