Kim Zolciak-Biermann has not had a great 2023. She and her husband, Kroy Biermann, ended their marriage contentiously after being hit with debt collections, unpaid taxes, and unpaid credit card bills. The couple was at odds and were trading barbs in the media for months. Then, inexplicably, the couple decided to give their relationship another try. They began going to church together as a family, and things seemed to be on the mend. They shared that they were going to heal their marriage with prayer, and unfortunately for them, those prayers went straight into God’s spam box. It was only a matter of a few weeks before the couple was back at it again, and this time, their marriage was done for good.

Kim and Kroy seem to make a set bi-weekly appearance in publications like TMZ in the past few months, as the police have often gotten involved in their domestic disputes. Kroy seemingly wants nothing to do with Kim and her debts and has even filed for full custody of the children they share together. Kim, on the other hand, still seems more concerned with maintaining the image and lifestyle she’s accustomed to. She’s still out shopping, spending money, and having a grand ol’ time doing so, even with the multitude of creditors breathing down her neck. And it should be noted that those debts are still piling on. Kroy was sued by his divorce lawyer for $800 in early December for unpaid legal fees, while another credit card company is coming for roughly $4,000 in unpaid bills from Kim.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Drags Her Daughter Brielle Into Her Debt Mess

In late December, Kim was hit with another financial blow, and her daughter Brielle is now in the mix. Brielle was already having her own credit card debt issues, and now both she and her mother are facing more repercussions for their delusionally frivolous spending. This happened after Kim tried a few lazy social media ploys to increase clicks and hopefully get some money from them. In Touch reported that Kim shared a photo of a sonogram that had her name circled. In Touch quoted the post, stating, “‘OH BABY … what a way to end 2023,’ the reality TV personality captioned the photo, leading her social media followers to click the link in her Instagram bio for more information. However, when fans clicked the link, it redirected viewers to an old article from September 2022, where Kim was celebrating the pregnancy news of a friend.” Fans were outraged by the ploy, especially since she had already tried this trick a month prior, saying her daughter Brielle was pregnant.

Kim’s behavior is, frankly, embarrassing. Not only is she stooping to dirty ploys to make money, but she’s dragged her adult child into them. Both Kim and Brielle were named in a lawsuit by Ally Bank after they both co-signed the purchase of a 2019 Range Rover. Neither Brielle nor Kim followed through with the payments on the luxury vehicle. The mother-daughter duo currently owes Ally Bank roughly $84,000 in unpaid car payments. Kim doesn’t seem bothered by the ridiculously awful situation she’s in right now. She recently shared her 2024 goals for the new year in a social media Q and A with her fans. She said her goals for the new year are “trusting the process, “being more present, less worrying, letting go of the things that no longer serve me, and surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn. Being more open to possibilities, and so many more but I’m going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share.” None of her goals mentioned getting a job or paying off any of her many debts, which is something a rational person would focus on. But Kim Zolciak is not a rational person. It could be said that she lives in a state of delusion, and she seems to think it's working for her. So, while her goals for 2024 are fine, they will probably not serve her as well as she thinks. Here’s hoping Brielle cares more about her future than her mother seems to; bad credit is really difficult to fix.

