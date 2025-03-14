Kim Zolciak sat down with Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari for her podcast tour, Let's Be Honest, that is being turned into a reality show for E!. There, Zolciak, who used to star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy, opened up about her marriage to former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann who she had a messy divorce with. According to those in attendance, Zolciak said that she was "finally free" of Biermann and their chat, that went on for 20 minutes, got emotional.

According to a report by TMZ, Zolciak told Cavallari that Biermann had a gambling addiction and said she never went to the casino without him. She also said that he would install cameras around their house and spy on her, even while she was in the bathroom. Zolciak claimed that she could now talk about this in the open since she and Biermann are officially no longer living in the same house with each other.

Prior to the two moving out of their mansion, the police were called multiple times. The last time they came to their home, Zolciak claimed that Biermann threw her off of a ladder after getting upset with her for not taking down the curtains correctly. At the time, her children said that that was not true and that Zolciak simply fell off of the ladder. The two have since been living separately.

Kim Zolciak Has Already Moved On

Image via Bravo

Since her divorce from Biermann, Zolciak has been rumored to be dating her The Surreal Life co-star Chet Hanks but she did recently say that she is dating someone. But he's not in the public eye and according to Zolciak, he's just a normal guy. “I’m just dating,” she said, taking a moment to take a swing at Biermann. “I wasn't doing what Kroy was doing. I was at the house with the kids. So, now I'm out.” She also clarified that she's just really happy now that she's out of her shared home with Biermann. “I’m just happy,” she said. “I have my kids, I'm in my new house, I'm working.”

Reports say that Biermann has a new job and is living separately from Zolciak but he has yet to say anything about her claims of servalance or that he has a gambling problem.

You can see Zolciak on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.