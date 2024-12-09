Kim Zolciak has been attempting to fix some of her money problems by selling things on her Instagram account. The former star of reality shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy has spent 2024 going through a messy divorce from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The two have had the police come to their house many times, they've been talking negatively about each other in the press, and there were constant news stories about their home. Their mansion ended up being auctioned off in a foreclosure auction after months of going back and forth with the bank over it.

Now, Zolciak is selling expensive Christmas trees on her Instagram account for money. Her paycheck from The Surreal Life where she met her maybe boyfriend, Chet Hanks, isn't enough and she's now pushing trees she wants to sell. Listed with the dimensions of the trees themselves and pictures attached, Zolciak is asking a pretty penny for the collection. She told anyone interested in them to DM her and they are "pick up" only if you want them for yourselves. It is unclear if the ornaments are part of the trees but she did not that garland came with one collection.

The issue with Zolciak's tree collection is that she wants thousands for the trees. One tree, which stands at 14 ft. by 7 ft. is going for $2500. Another that she labeled a "beach themed tree" is only 8 ft. tall and is going for $1750. The final collection that Zolciak has posted includes three separate trees, all three different sizes, with matching garland. The trees are 6 ft., 8.5 ft., and 12 ft. respectively, and Zolciak is looking for $4500 for all three.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are Not Longer Living In the Same House

Image via Bravo

It seems as if Zolciak is sharing trees that used to go up in her mansion she shared with Biermann. As of the end of November, the couple no longer live together. During their final month in the house, another call was made to the police and Zolciak reportedly accused Biermann of throwing her off a ladder while trying to take down curtains. Biermann and their children said that that was not true. Zolciak's Instagram account has become a way for her to make money, selling designer bags and now trees to try and fix the money issues that she and Biermann have.

You can see Zolciak on The Surreal Life.

