The Big Picture Kim Zolciak is open to returning to RHOA with Kenya Moore gone, seeking a less drama-filled and enjoyable experience.

Kim previously faced feuds with cast members but now sees potential for fun if she returns.

Kim is excited about the potential return of former housewife Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams, but cautious due to past show-related trauma.

Former housewife Kim Zolciak is open to returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta with Kenya Moore out of the picture. Kim believes returning to the reality show would be less drama-filled without Kenya being a cast member, making Kim's experience more enjoyable. Kim Zolciak's last season on the show was marked by feuds with several cast members, including Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and NeNe Leakes, but now that they have all left, she sees the potential for a fun experience if she were to return. Kim's recent interview with Entertainment Tonight revealed a change of heart regarding her return to the show, despite her previous stance. She expressed her openness to the idea while promoting her new show Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

Kim Zolciak, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, appeared from season 1 to season 5 and made a brief return for season 10. Since her final departure from the show, Kim has been making dramatic and shocking headlines in the news, including allegations of a gambling problem causing financial strain on her household, an upcoming divorce from former NFL player Kroy Biermann, and videos of law enforcement repeatedly being called to their home due to the couple fighting. Also, her current home in Atlanta is facing foreclosure due to financial hardships. Kim's desire to go back to an upbeat, light-hearted reality TV show and steer clear of negativity in television projects is completely understandable, especially considering the difficulties she is currently dealing with in her personal life.

Kim's Return 'RHOA' Is Possible

Image via Bravo

During her interview with E! News, Kim stated, "I know Porsha is back, who I love to pieces and absolutely adore her. She's hysterical. Happy for her and love that she's back." Aside from Porsha Williams being one of the friends she had on the show in season ten, Kim also mentioned that she's excited about former housewife Phaedra Parks making a return to RHOA. Kim said, "I heard rumors Phaedra might return, which I would be totally game for, too, because she's amazing."

Despite Kim being open to returning to the show, she admits she would want to take this into serious consideration due to the mental strain of being on the show. Kim said, "I'd have to seriously consider it. One thing that I just don't do well with and never have is the negativity and the drama. I'm a pretty positive person. I love to laugh, I love to help people, and Housewives, at times, is extremely trying and very disappointing. I do have PTSD from a lot of my experiences on the show, too, that I'm working through." Phaedra's potential return to RHOA opens up a world of exciting opportunities, especially if Kim joins her. The dynamic between these two could bring a nostalgic feel of wholesome drama and entertainment that RHOA fans have been missing for years.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock