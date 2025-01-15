Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's messy divorce is still on-going and now we have footage of their final days living together. The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta​​​​​ has been going through a messy divorce from Biermann and has called the police to their formerly shared mansion multiple times. Now, footage has been released from a police call to their home that show Biermann blocking a moving van that Zolciak hired from leaving their property. He claims he was allowed to do so because the van had some of his property in it.

The video, shared by TMZ, had both Biermann and Zolciak in their home. When the officer walks up to the home, the woman who owns the moving van said that Biermann was blocking her in from being able to leave. The officer then goes up to the front door, which the reality star answered. She claims that Biermann stole her belongings in the past and so she began moving out what items were hers prior to marrying Biermann. Zolciak claimed that the furniture in her office and other items were hers previously and therefore not shared items in her marriage. She also said that Biermann stole pots and pans and a variety of items when she was in Los Angeles.

Eventually, the police officer goes into Biermann and Zolciak's mansion and speaks to Biermann, who was standing off to the side of the door. He tells him that he cannot block the moving van in and explains that he doesn't own the van and therefore he cannot stop it from leaving. Biermann argues that because it has things that belong to him in it, he can, and the officer tells him that isn't true. Neither Biermann nor Zolciak fight with each other in the footage and only speak directly to the officer.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Called the Police Multiple Times

Image via Bravo

Throughout the last few weeks of Biermann and Zolciak living together, they called the police multiple times. Once, Zolciak claimed Biermann threw her off of a ladder while trying to take down curtains in their home. Her children denied that happened and said that Zolciak simply fell and blamed Biermann for it. The two fought over money as well and were both getting a divorce and then working on their relationship again all throughout 2024 until, ultimately, their home was foreclosed on and resulted in the two leaving.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

