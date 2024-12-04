Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are officially out of their mansion but she now accused Biermann of throwing her to the ground. The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been in the midst of a messy divorce with Biermann for most of the year and has had the cops called to her home multiple times during their separation. Now, Zolciak is claiming that Biermann hurt her but her children are denying the claim. The reality stars had police at their home prior to Thanksgiving and a new reports shows Zolciak claiming Biermann got aggressive with her.

According to TMZ, she told police that they were taking down curtains in their home prior to moving out when Biermann got angry with her. She was on a ladder and he pulled her off the ladder and threw her to the ground. The police reportedly asked to see her injuries from the incident and Zolciak allegedly refused to do so. Her claims were also disputed by two of their children who spoke with the authorities about the situation.

One of their unnamed children told police that Biermann was taking down the curtains when Zolciak got mad and climbed the ladder to take them down herself. In doing so, she fell off the ladder and fell into Biermann. A second child also said the same and made it clear that Biermann did not tell them what to say and just told them to tell the truth. Biermann also claimed that Zolciak was abusive to him, hitting him as a response and hitting him in the face. The police could not decide who was telling the truth and advised the couple to stay away from one another.

The Police Have Been to Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's Often

Image via Bravo

Throughout their divorce, Zolciak and Biermann have had police in the area to their home. One instance happened when Zolciak wanted something out of a room that Biermann was in and claimed he was taking her belongings and bringing them there when she wasn't allowed in the room. As for now, the couple is currently living in separate rental homes as their house was auctioned off in a foreclosure auction. Their children, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia, and Kane, are being shared between the two in joint custody.

You can see Zolciak on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

