Tensions between the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have risen since their Georgia home was undergoing foreclosure. Although the reality stars have since vacated the premises and are set to finalize their divorce, the tension between them has only worsened. Following another mediation with the police, Zolciak took to TMZ to attack her estranged husband because of her “traumatic” life with him.

TMZ reporters caught up with Zolciak to further discuss the end of her marriage to Biermann at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, December 16. Providing an update on her life and an insight into her marriage with Biermann, Zolciak describes her personal life as "torture” and claims that she has been going through torture “for years.” “I’m a normal, rational person that doesn’t see the need for any of this controlling chaos,” she told the reporters, “I don’t. I really don’t.”

At the airport, Zolciak blames Biermann for the latest police intervention and also accuses him of being controlling. “I think there’s a track record of Kroy being the problem,” Zolciak said. “Nobody has any idea what I’ve dealt with the last two-and-a-half, three years of my life. I’m trying to take the high road.”

Zolciak’s recent comments on Biermann and her marriage come as they are engaging in a bitter divorce battle. Although the pair did reconcile, the reunion only lasted for a short amount of time. However, the foreclosure of their home and their ongoing legal and financial woes have been troubling the estranged couple, fuelling more tension and agitation between the pair.

The ‘RHOA’ Alums' Divorce Is Affecting Many

Image via Bravo

Zolciak’s recent comments about Biermann come after the police made another visit to the home. The police were called as Zolciak returned to the mansion to move out more of her belongings. Biermann, who was parked behind the moving truck that Zolciak was using, refused to move in opposition to Zolciak taking items that may not belong to her. After the police mediated the situation, Biermann moved his car.

Before this recent police intervention, the police made another visit to the home in November, responding to a domestic violence call. Once the police arrived, Zolciak accused Biermann of “throwing” her to the ground, which he denies. After being unable to determine who was the primary aggressor, no arrests were made.

The ongoing divorce war between Zolciak and Biermann is not only affecting the police department, but it is also affecting the children. The children that they share witnessed the alleged altercation between Zolciak and Biermann, and all denied Zolciak’s claims. Whether the altercation affected the estranged couple’s relationships with their younger children is unknown.

Ariana Biermann, who is also going through some legal issues of her own, has also spoken about the ongoing divorce between her parents. She took to TikTok on December 4 and shared that she believed when she was a child that divorce would be fun because there would be “two Christmases” before admitting that “divorce f*cking sucks.” “And then you think to yourself … ‘Do I want to get married? Because does that just make things complicated?,” she added, “Then you think, ‘Yeah I do. Yeah but no. I don’t know. Because this really just f*cking sucks.'”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

