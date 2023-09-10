The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's on and off marriage has become a public spectacle, which has many questioning whether she'd return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to put it all on display.

The couple's constant back and forth publicly is not a positive sign for the stability of their relationship.

Sources close to the couple believe that their recent reunion will not last due to ongoing fights and financial issues.

Not so fast...at least according to Kim Zolciak. The "Tardy For the Party" singer has been in an on-again-off-again divorce since May of this year. Both filed for divorce this Spring, spearheading a legal battle over their children, assests, and finances. By July, they called off the divorce and were back together as husband and wife, until Biermann filed for divorce again a month later. The former NFL pro says Zolciak's delusional spending habits and gambling addiction is the root of their issues, and he wants full custody of their four young children and more. While Biermann appears to be done, the Real Housewives of Atlanta staple says otherwise. In a post to her Instagram Stories from September 8, she says that they're working on their marriage once more. “I’m living here [and] not going anywhere!” she wrote. “Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife.”

Fans may remember the salacious allegations since the first filing. Biermann says Zolciak put their family in financial ruin. He wants to protect their minor children - Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., 12; Kash Biermann, 11; and twins Kaia and Kane Biermann, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's now-adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana.

Since the battle, the older girls shared a post for Biermann for Father's Day in June amid their contentious split, equipped with multiple 9-1-1 calls between the estranged couple. According to Us Weekly, sources close to the couple do not think any type of reunion will last. “People knew [their reunion] wouldn’t last,” a source said. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances. … There has been so much toxicity between them recently.”

The Marriage Seems Broken

Image via Bravo

It's not good that Biermann and Zolciak keep going back and forth publicly. It's one thing to reconcile and come back together out of the public eye but Zolciak and Biermann are very public with their lives. After The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans got a dose of her life with Biermann during Don't Be Tardy, which ran until December 2020. Zolciak made on appearance on Season 15 of RHOA and gushed about her union, but it was tapped before the public spectacle. Only time will tell if they can work things out. But per their mounting debt, and Biermann's legal requests, it seems unlikely.