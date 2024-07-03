The Big Picture Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak face financial and legal issues, including potential home loss, divorce, and dog-related citations.

Neighbors have complained about Biermann's dog, Stone, being aggressive and off-leash, leading to a citation for Biermann.

The couple's turbulent relationship and legal troubles continue, with unpaid taxes, credit card debt, and ongoing divorce drama.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak have not been having the easiest time as of late. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy stars are in a cesspit of debt, and they are just inches away from losing their home. On top of that, they are divorcing, and divorce is never easy. Now TMZ reports that the reality couple has received a citation after claims of his dog attacking his neighbors on Saturday.

Documents show that neighbors have complained about Biermann’s dog, Stone, running free in the neighborhood and being “aggressive” towards her. When Stone returned to Biermann, he spoke to the responding officers and stated that his son was supposed to be watching Stone, but the dog must have escaped. He claimed that he found Stone on the sidewalk right outside their house, and also claimed that the gate that was supposed to keep Stone away from their neighbors was broken. Despite Biermann’s story, cops found enough evidence to hit Biermann with a citation.

This is not the first time that the estranged couple’s dog caused trouble in their neighborhood. Last November, a woman called the cops after seeing Stone without a leash and claimed that the dog tried to attack her kids a month earlier. There have also been discussions in a Facebook group about their dogs and claimed that the estranged couple often leave their gate open. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans also remember that their other dog, Sinn, bit their son in 2017.

Their neighbors will not have to worry about them soon. The mansion is still up for sale after getting their foreclosure delayed, and they have to sell it fast before the bank forecloses it. They recently cut the price again, making it just a little bit more affordable for bidding buyers to buy their property. Maybe the future buyers will not have pets. Maybe so.

This Is Not the Police’s First Visit to the Zolciak-Biermann Home

Image via Bravo

Zolciak’s and Biermann’s relationship is too turbulent for even the die-hard The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans to keep track of. After “divorcing” several times and getting back together, they are definitely going through it this time. Their divorce drama has been in the media several times, as Zolciak accused Biermann of being a thief. Their debt also made headlines in reality TV news, which Biermann tried to separate himself from.

The police do not need to use Google Maps to go to the address anymore. Zolciak called the police on Biermann many times. In late May, it was reported that Zolciak called the police on Biermann, as seen in footage that TMZ obtained. She claimed Biermann took her phone, which Biermann denied. As they are going through a turbulent divorce, there are certain rooms that the couple are not allowed to enter, so it is hard for Zolciak to get anything that Biermann may have stolen back.

But the divorce is not the least of their worries, Both Zolciak and Biermann still owe millions in taxes. The divorce has been hard on Biermann, as his lawyer sued him over unpaid fees. Zolciak on the other hand still needs to pay her credit card debt, as the court ordered her to pay $2482.24. As the legal and divorce drama continues, fans can stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be making its Bravo return in 2025, without Kenya Moore this time around. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK