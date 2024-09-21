Kim Zolciak does not see a future where she gets back together with Kroy Biermann. At least not right now. Zolciak and Biermann have been in the news repeatedly during their divorce and now TMZ caught up with the reality star who made it clear that she was not interested in reuniting with Biermann at her daughter, Brielle Biermann's wedding. Biermann and Zolciak were married in 2011 and have starred in shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta as well as their own show, Tardy For the Party, but recently, the Bravo stars have fallen on hard times in their marriage. The two struggled to sell their shared mansion and had multiple police calls to their home.

Zolciak has been in Los Angeles, where TMZ also spoke to her about Biermann's ability as a father and where Zolciak claimed that she paid for their entire family. Now, the outlet caught her heading into Craig's in West Hollywood with her daughter. They asked her about her relationship with Chet Hanks after rumors surfaced about the two after their time together on the Surreal Life. Hanks, who is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Zolciak hit it off when filming. Zolciak told TMZ that she was glad he decided to make the move to Nashville.

TMZ also asked Brielle how the wedding was going and Zolciak called her daughter back to answer. Zolciak shared that she loved Brielle's fiance Billy Seidl. It was previously reported that Biermann gave Seidl his permission before to the two to get engaged and the wedding planning was going well, according to Brielle.

Could Brielle's Wedding Bring Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Back Together?

Image via Bravo

When the question turned to Zolciak's relationship with Biermann, she was very quick to shut down any rumors that the two could end up back together. When asked if Brielle's wedding was the chance for Biermann and Zolciak to reunite, Zolciak made it clear that wouldn't happen. She quickly responded "No" to TMZ's question and walked into the restaurant without another word. While Biermann only fired back to Zolciak's claims about him not paying for their family, Zolciak has recently began sharing her negative thoughts about her ex with TMZ when given the chance.

After she slammed him at the start of her trip, Biermann responded by posting on Instagram. “I will never stop praying for her. But I will no longer stay silent,” Biermann wrote. “I was isolated, imprisoned and silenced for almost 13 years. What’s been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Stream on Peacock