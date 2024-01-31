The Big Picture Despite claiming theft, Kim Zolciak's estranged husband can legally sell her belongings as they are technically still married.

Zolciak's decision to involve the police may be futile as the matter will likely need to be resolved in court.

Zolciak had been selling her own belongings on social media before accusing her husband of profiting from selling her items.

Kim Zolciak has constantly been in the news because of her marriage to Kroy Biermann. The two have struggled to decide whether they're going to stay together. And now, in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, we are seeing the reality stars' divorce taken to new heights: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is claiming Biermann stole her belongings while the two are technically still married to each other. The back and forth of their relationship has been going on for months, and there are current court orders in place to keep the two separate despite living in the sam mansion.

In the bodycam footage, Zolciak is claiming that Biermann sold off her purses and jewelry that she had before their marriage. But because Zolciak and Biermann are still technically married, the police officer talking to Zolciak pointed out that it isn't stealing if it is martial property. While Zolciak continues to claim that the belongings in question were pre-martial things she owned, it doesn't necessarily matter given their current marriage to each other.

Zolciak claims to the police that for the last year, Biermann has been taking her most expensive items and selling them for a profit against her will. Currently, Biermann has a court order that says that he gets the master bedroom in their home while Zolciak is staying in the Nanny's suite. That seems to mean that Biermann doesn't have to let Zolciak into the room. But he did so anyway.

Even Police Are Confused About the Status of Kim and Kroy's Marriage

Because the two are are technically still married - legally - whatever Biermann deems worth being sold, no matter when Zolciak owned it, does not matter. He can do what he wants with the belongings. The two have called 9-1-1 on one another at least a dozen times since the divorce proceedings began. Their children also reportedly called the police due to a loud domestic dispute.

Zolciak going to the police over the alleged stolen items was a waste, as their issues seemingly all have to be handled through the court system. They already have a court order about their home, which has been up for auction and foreclosure numerous times in the past two years. Zolciak was already selling her own belongings through her social media accounts, including her expensive wigs and designer purses and jewelry.

