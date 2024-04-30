The Big Picture Kim Zolciak-Biermann faces foreclosure over missed mortgage payments.

The couple tried fighting back against Truist Bank, but the bank is pursuing foreclosure.

Zolciak-Biermann also has tax issues with the IRS, joining other reality stars in financial trouble.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's drama with her mansion continues as now she is facing a possible foreclosure if she doesn't head back to court with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The reality stars have been dealing with the possibility of a foreclosure on their home because of Truist Bank after the couple defaulted on their mortgage back in 2022. Zolciak-Biermann stated at the time that they were not having money issues despite what Truist Bank was putting them through. That has since been proven to be a false statement and now US Weekly has sources stating that their home is in danger once again.

While the couple was planning an auction for their belongings back when their house was originally reportedly in foreclosure, that was canceled, and it ushered in a long list of issues for the couple, including money problems. The couple has continued to fight back against Truist Bank on their payments, saying that being kicked out of their home would hurt their family, but the bank is not taking that and has filed paperwork against Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann. The two, who are going through a divorce, have tried to file multiple claims regarding the home and it was reportedly listed for sale and on the market in the past.

Truist Bank claims that the two have “defaulted on their mortgage,” and that the bank "intends to exercise its rights” and put the house into foreclosure if their mortgage is not paid for. This comes after Biermann tried to put a restraining order against the foreclosure and argued that his family could not handle being put out of their home. This comes after the couple reportedly did not make their probationary payment and even though Biermann has requested to put the home on the market, they would need to pay back their missed payments.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Mounting Money Issues Continue

Zolciak-Biermann is also in hot water with the IRS for tax evasion, a staple of reality stars at this point. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is far from the first Bravo star with issues like this. Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey went to jail for similar issues and Erin Lichy from The Real Housewives of New York is going through it currently so it is far from a unique situation. But with her house potentially going into foreclosure again and her tax issues still out there, who knows what the future holds for the "Tardy For the Party" singer.

