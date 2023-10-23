The Big Picture Kim Zolciak's recent plastic surgery procedure raises eyebrows given her ongoing divorce and IRS troubles.

Zolciak's decision to undergo elective surgery and publicly share it seems like an attempt to divert attention from her marital and financial issues.

Despite their divorce proceedings, her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, accompanied her to her surgery, adding another layer of complexity to their already tumultuous relationship.

Kim Zolciak has been making headlines non-stop recently. She is currently going through a bitter divorce, as well as her mounting financial crisis, which includes a massive debt to the IRS. Despite such, Kim found time to get some plastic surgery done. Featured on Dr. David Matlock’s Instagram video, the mother of six shared that she was getting a vaginal rejuvenation done as well as getting her skin tightened. “Obviously, I’ve had six children. I had them all naturally, so when I’m running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly,” she said in the video. It's unclear if she paid for the procedure, or if she received it for free one exchange for promo. All of this comes with the news that Kim and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, owe upwards of $1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes.

The timing of Zolciak's surgery and publicly posting about it coincides with Kim's continuous tone-deaf behavior. This move though seems to be another moment to divert the headlines away from her marriage and money troubles, even though many are wondering how she is having elective surgery while knee-deep in marital strife and debt.

Kroy Biermann Supported Kim Zolciak in Surgery Despite Divorce and Debt

Kim and Kroy's divorce has been a rollercoaster. Kroy filed, reconciled briefly, and filed again. He's accused Kim of being careless in her spending habits and the cause of their debts. He also says she's unfit and has requested full physical and legal custody of their four minor children. Kim recently responded to the divorce with a petition of her own, asking for joint custody, spousal, and child support. Kroy also wants financial assistance. The estranged couple continue living in their marital mansion, which has been on the auction block at least three times in the past two years, and they recently put it up for sale. Still, Kroy accompanied Kim to her surgery procedure.

“Kroy came with her to help her out. It’s a big surgery,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re going through a divorce, talk badly about each other, then travel together.” In the same US Weekly piece, the source notes that they do have a "bizarre" bond with each other in spite of the multiple leaked 9-1-1 calls they've done on one another amid their divorce.