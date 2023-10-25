The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 disappointed fans with lackluster content and lower ratings compared to previous seasons. Viewers blamed the production team and demanded a reboot.

Kim Zolciak's return to RHOA for Season 16 could save the show. As an OG of the show, she has provided iconic moments, and her current financial and marital struggles would add depth and authenticity to her TV personality.

Kim needs to make an effort with the RHOA cast and be authentic in front of the cameras. In the past, she left the show when her castmates demanded accountability. If she can be genuine and open about her problems, it could help revive RHOA's downfall.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 failed to capture viewers' attention. The cast members of Season 15, including Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross, could not deliver the quality content that fans of RHOA had anticipated. On social media, fans expressed their disappointment with Season 15, and current housewife, Kenya Moore, blamed the production team for protecting certain cast members and neglecting important storylines. As a result, the ratings for Season 15 were lower compared to the previous season, and viewers pointed fingers at the production team for the lackluster season. Online comments began to escalate, with viewers demanding a reboot similar to the successful revivals of The Real Housewives of New York and The Real Housewives of Miami. However, there is a glimmer of hope for RHOA as the return of former housewife Kim Zolciak full-time for Season 16 could save the show.

Kim Zolciak's Marital Drama Takes Over Headlines

Image via Bravo

Kim's recent financial and marital struggles have been making headlines, but her addition to the RHOA cast would be perfectly timed. Fans would see a new side of Kim that has never been shown on reality TV. As an OG, Kim has given iconic moments on the show and would deliver the same for Season 16. Viewers have seen her happiest moments, such as when she was dating her legally married yet separated sugar daddy, Big Poppa, and receiving lavish gifts. The show has also documented her marriage to Kroy Biermann and the growth of her family. However, this time around, viewers would see a different side as she discusses the many hardships she is currently facing.

Despite primarily being portrayed in a positive light, viewers will finally get to see the authentic struggles that Kim is going through. According to Page Six, Kim and Kroy called off their divorce two months after he initially filed, only for him to refile a month later. The details of this rollercoaster marriage would propel the RHOA franchise forward in returning to being the strong contender it once was in the franchise. The "Tardy For the Party" singer would provide a new level of depth to her TV personality and allow viewers to connect with her more personally by discussing her home foreclosure and financial debt.

Kim Needs To Make An Effort With 'RHOA' Cast

Image via Bravo

In Season 5, Kim left the show when her fellow RHOA castmates demanded that she be held to the same standard as them. When a housewife conceals certain information, or refuses to film as much it undermines the authenticity of reality TV. However, when production attempted to have Kim participate in group events, activities, and vacations during Season 5, they were met with refusal. In the middle of the season Kim left the show to focus full-time on her spin-off Don't Be Tardy. With Season 16, Kim could not escape from her problems or try to downplay the seriousness of her deteriorating marriage to Kroy and the alleged gambling problem that led to their family's financial ruin. Kim's ability to be authentic in front of the cameras will be tested when the upcoming season of The Surreal Life airs. If positive, it could be a stronger indication of how much bringing back this OG could be helpful in reviving RHOA's downfall.