Kim Zolciak made a name for herself on reality TV alongside a million-dollar fortune. But given her current circumstances, it may be time to go back to her roots. She rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as part of the first season's cast in 2008. Her glamorous lifestyle and fiery personality made her a fan favorite, while her relationship with NFL star Kroy Biermann was also a huge storyline. The family eventually landed their own reality show, Don't Be Tardy, in 2012, giving fans a closer look at the couple's life with their six kids. The series eventually came to an end in 2020, but the drama didn't stop there.

While Kim has stepped away from reality TV in recent years, her personal drama and money problems suggest it may be time for a return. There have been plenty of reasons Kim has been making headlines in recent years, from her seven-figure IRS debt to her on-and-off divorce proceedings with Kroy. While it may seem like a bad idea to sign up for a show to expose all of her family's personal problems on TV, the pay check and opportunities another reality show could offer may be exactly what Kim needs to save her career and personal life - here's why.

Kim’s Dramatic Life Makes for Perfect Content