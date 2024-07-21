The Big Picture Fans are excited for Porsha Williams' return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, bringing divorce drama with estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

Kim Zolciak may consider returning as cast changes occur, but financial issues and drama hesitation remain.

Zolciak may be open to returning due to the refreshed cast with Porsha and Phaedra, but drama and negativity are concerns.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is returning next year, and fans can’t wait for the reality show's return. Many fans were not pleased with last season, as they thought that it was lackluster. Now with Porsha Williams returning with a peach, fans are excited. Her ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Simon Guobadia has been widely reported, and fans are anticipating hearing more about the drama. E! News reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak wants her Georgia peach back.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has gone under some cast changes recently. Kenya Moore is no longer appearing in the new season following allegations of revenge porn that co-star, Brittany Eady, made against her. Also, reports have been made that Phaedra Parks is negotiating her return, but nothing about whether she will get her peach back has been confirmed. Zolciak returning amid her own divorce drama from Kroy Biermann is not impossible, but whether Bravo wants Zolciak to return is a different story.

Zolciak said that she would never step in front of a camera again to film The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But a refreshed cast is slowly changing her mind. Zolciak says, “I know Porsha is back, who I love to pieces. [I] absolutely adore her. She’s hysterical. Happy for her and love that she’s back. I heard rumours Phaedra might return, which I would be totally game for, too, because she’s amazing.”

“I’ve been saying I would never return but, as I’m talking right now, I might think about it,” she said. “Porsha and Phaedra might do it for me. We’ll see.”

Could Kim Zolciak Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

Zolciak's return may be rewarding to fans. However, Zolciak has her own dramas going on. Even though a divorce trial has been set, that does not mean that things have been easy. She still owes millions in taxes, and she still hasn't paid her court and credit card fees. It has also been recently reported that her daughter Brielle Biermann has been sued for a car accident that she allegedly did not even cause. Given that she has a lot of financial issues, her return may help to bring a lot of money in. The foreclosure of her mansion is enough drama for a full season.

Zolciak may be missing The Real Housewives of Atlanta now that Williams is returning and Parks may also return. However, Zolciak is not sure she is ready for the drama that the housewives bring. “I’d have to seriously consider it,” she said. “One thing that I just don’t do well with … is the negativity and the drama. I’m a pretty positive person. I love to laugh, I love to help people. I do have, like, PTSD from a lot of my experiences on the show, too, that I’m working through.”

If there is one person that she is not missing, it is Moore. The pair are known to not get along, as they often fought on the show. Many housewife alums spoke out against her suspension, with Kandi Bruss defending her continuously. Of course, Zolciak has something to say about her suspension. “I’ve always said that her character is heavily flawed,” she said.

Maybe her return will save the show following a lacklustre season. However, fans are looking for Williams and her divorce drama to save the show inside. The Real Housewives of Atlanta also had a cast shakeup, so fans should be excited for the new season.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

