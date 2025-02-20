The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak believes that her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is in desperate need of psychological help. The Bravolebrity has gone to court and claimed that Kroy has a condition known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a cognitive disease that affects many former NFL players. The reality star has also alleged that Kroy’s behavior has become increasingly volatile over the years and that their children have often been exposed to his outbursts.

As reported by TMZ, Kim’s filing reveals that Kroy has taken steps to isolate their children from her by controlling their access to cell phones. But that’s not all! Kim is also accusing Kroy of being physically violent toward her and engaging in “extreme sexual promiscuity.” The reality star referenced a Boston University study to argue her case and asked the court to appoint medical professionals to evaluate her estranged husband.

Kim’s cry for help is the latest development in the couple’s messy divorce battle. In the past, Kim has accused Kroy of spying on her after their separation. On the other hand, Kroy blamed Kim for her careless spending habits. After filing for divorce in 2023, Kroy also requested a psych evaluation for Kim because of how bad her gambling addiction had gotten. For now, neither Kroy nor his representatives have responded to Kim’s latest court filing.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Finally Sell Their Georgia Mansion

Kim and Kroy got married back in November 2012 and purchased their 9,500-square-foot home in Georgia a year later. The house features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a six-car garage, a movie theatre, a home gym, and a sprawling backyard. After their split in 2023, the Don’t Be Tardy alums listed the shared property for $6 million in October of the same year. The former couple finally sold their home for $2.75 million in January 2025.

The news comes shortly after their daughter, Ariana Biermann took to Instagram to share that she was spending the last Christmas in her childhood home. She revealed that the family had removed all their belongings from the property and expressed gratitude for all the amazing memories they had made there. The video featured Ariana embracing her younger siblings, Kaia, KJ, Kash, and Kane Biermann as they bid farewell to the house.

Earlier, Ariana had also posted a video on TikTok to express her feelings about her parents’ divorce. She referred to their split as the “worst thing” ever. The reality star joked about how she perceived divorce when she was younger. “Two Christmases, two vacations, two birthday gifts, fun time, extra food on Thanksgiving,” said Ariana. However, she admitted that now that her parents are actually splitting up, she has realized how terrible the reality of divorce is. All episodes of Don’t Be Tardy are available to stream on Peacock.