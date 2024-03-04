The Big Picture Kim Zolciak confirms she's not returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta .

Kim Zolciak has been the name on everyone's lips, and not for the best of reasons with her legal troubles, her messy divorce, and her plastic surgery. With everything going on, fans have questioned whether she'll return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. One of the original cast members of the reality series, Zolciak hasn't been back on the show since she appeared in Season 10 as a friend to the show. And now she's speaking on what's been on fans' minds.

"Big announcement coming later today,” she wrote in an Instagram caption and then wrote "Finally time to CONFIRM THE RUMORS" with a link to an interview with Celebuzz to lead her fans to the site. "There have been reports and rumblings of me returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially with everything going on in my life,” she noted, adding, “So I wanted to clear up what’s going on since I don’t want to leave you hanging any longer. The truth is (drum roll please)...I am not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

This isn't the end of Zolciak on television though, at least not according to her as she teased new projects. She'll appear on the upcoming second season of The Surreal Life on VH1. "That doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of me yet on TV so stay tuned for more on that in the near future,” she added.

Earlier in the interview when talking about her potential return, Zolciak even brought up Porsha Williams heading back to the show, hinting that she's not a fan of the cast for Season 16. “That coupled with the fact that Porsha is returning and there are rumblings of other past stars returning has people starting to surmise I’m coming back,” she said.

Kim Zolciak Has Been on Reality TV Since 2008

Zolciak didn't The Real Housewives of Atlanta empty-handed, she starred in her own family spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, the first special chronicled her wedding to Kroy Biermann. But her return to the show would be welcomed as there's plenty of drama in her life to make for good TV.

In addition to her contentious divorce, the Bravo alum is reportedly millions of dollars in debt, and she also has had long-documented issues with her Georgia mansion. The house has been up for foreclosure several times, and now the estranged couple are trying to sell it.

