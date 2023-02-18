Demon Slayer is an animated series that notably often features some pretty intense content. It contains both emotionally charged moments and blood-filled affairs. So, in order to give fans a break from all the Demon Slayer drama—and at the same time kick-off the upcoming third season—the series' lighthearted spin-off, Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story, joins the Crunchyroll catalog. In the spin-off, some of the anime's characters are transformed into school students who must follow academy rules instead of slashing demons.

Kimetsu Academy Story, a collection of seven short stories, tosses the Demon Slayer characters in a different universe where, in contrast to its usual heavy themes, they all attend the same school and deal with school tasks such as dressing appropriately for school and dyeing their hair black, as well as Inosuke having to put a top on (who fans may recognize as a character who prefers to battle demons bare-chested). Of course, the Demon Slayer characters get up to all kinds of mischief. But although they must learn how to slay demons in a safe school setting, the spin-off shows the characters dealing with much lighter school-related issues. Besides Inosuke, the characters featured include Giyu, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko, in addition to Kanao, Susamaru, Yahaba, Aoi, Kiyo, and other beloved characters from the popular animated series.

The shorts range in length from one to three minutes, and all seven episodes are available in both Japanese and English versions. Kimetsu Academy Story is also divided into three editions, including the special, Valentine, and Christmas editions, which are all streaming in various countries, such as the United States, Canada, South America, Central America, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The original shorts debuted in Japan in August 2020, with the Valentine's Day edition debuting in February 2021.

'Demon Slayer' Season 3 Is Almost Here

The shorts are, of course, for fans who are looking forward to the third season, titled Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, which will debut on Crunchyroll in April. The anime series has, without a doubt, taken the world by storm. Manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge created the shonen manga series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba." It was then serialized by Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020 and has since then received favorable success, with an equally successful sequel movie called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro as he prepares to become a demon slayer in order to exact revenge on his family and his sister, Nezuko, who is fast turning into a demon. It was revealed that the third season of the series would premiere in theaters on March 3. The Season 3 premiere and the feature-length cut of Episodes 10 and 11 from Season 2 will be included in the theatrical event. You can also take a look at Kimetsu Academy Story below: