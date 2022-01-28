New images for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh film KIMI were released today, showcasing a few more glimpses into a film that combines our current reality with a powerful thriller. The film will exclusively stream on HBO Max beginning on February 10, 2022.

The film takes place in Seattle, where an agoraphobic tech worker named Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) discovers evidence of a violent crime on a data stream, but is unable to report it due to bureaucracy. She must face her fear in order to get justice, stumbling into chaos in her search for help and answers. The new images showcase Angela in her home, giving us glimpses of her growing fear and paranoia as the mystery unfolds and as she attempts to work around the constraints she is presented with. We also get glimpses of her in the streets, revealing the chaos of protests against a city council law to limit the movements of the homeless. We also get glimpses of Rita Wilson as Angela’s boss, who is clearly up to something fishy as Angela tries to get justice and unravel the mystery surrounding the recording. There is also an image of Byron Bowers, who plays an undisclosed role in the film, seemingly appearing at Angela's door with a concerned expression on his face.

The film is directed by Soderbergh from a screenplay by David Koepp. The film stars many others alongside Kravitz, including Emily Kuroda, Jaime Camil and Erika Christensen. Both Koepp and Michael Polaire, one of Soderbergh’s frequent collaborators, are set as producers for the film. Philip Messina is set as the production designer and Ellen Mirojnick is set to be the costume designer for the film.

KIMI hits HBO Max on February 10.

