This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fans of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke can finally rejoice as Netflix announces the long-awaited third season coming this summer.

The anime, based on the award-winning manga, follows the love story of Sawako and Kazehaya amidst high school drama and friendships.

Similar to Heartstopper, the show highlights the importance of friendship, with the new season premiering on August 1.

Over a decade has passed since the second season of the acclaimed rom-com anime From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke was released, with fans not giving up their anticipation for another installment of the series over the years. It appears that the wait is finally over, as Netflix has announced via their official X account that a third season will be available to stream worldwide this summer. Not only that, but the streaming giant has also given fans a glimpse at what will go down in the upcoming season via an official trailer, hinting at new experiences awaiting the lovebirds, Sawako Kuronuma and Shōta Kazehaya.

Based on the award-winning manga series by Karuho Shiina, which was published from 2005 to 2017, Kimi ni Todoke debuted in Japan in 2009 and ran for 25 episodes, ending in 2010. Season 2 followed from January to March 2011, lasting for 12 episodes, but about a year before then, a live-action film adaptation was released, starring Mikako Tabe and Haruma Miura. Another live-action production came about, a series starring Sara Minami and Oji Suzuka and was produced by TV Tokyo and Netflix. It premiered in March 2023.

Fans would agree that the Kimi ni Todoke anime series is a through-and-through love story that centers on two characters who eventually find love despite surrounding circumstances. The sweet-natured 15-year-old Sawako is not so well-liked by her classmates, who fear and shun her for her odd resemblance to the character from The Ring. However, all that changes when the popular Kazehaya begins talking with her, leading her into a new world where she makes new friends she never imagined having before. The new highly anticipated season will follow the duo as "finally an official couple" while their friends' intertwining love stories will begin to unfold, as seen in the trailer below.

'Kimi ni Todoke' And 'Heartstopper' Have A Few Things In Common

It is safe to say that Kimi ni Todoke shares a few similarities with another smashing teenage show on Netflix, Heartstopper. Besides being a coming-of-age series that focuses on an enjoyable, slow romance between two adorable characters, the anime emphasizes friendship, which can also be seen in Heartsopper as well as the anime’s 2023 TV series adaptation. Sawako’s bond with Ayane and Chizuru, with whom she has nothing in common on the surface, is one of the major highlights in the series, and as the girls spend time together, Ayane and Chizuru get to know the real Sawako, who is not so fake or manipulative like the other students.

Get ready for more of the trio's bond in From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke Season 3, which premieres on August 1, only on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.