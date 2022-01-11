In the future, technology will watch our every step... just like today.

KIMI’s trailer is here to give us the first look at Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi thriller about an agoraphobic in a world ruled by technology. If the plot is not enough to put the movie on your radar (it should!), KIMI stars Zoë Kravitz as the lead, adding another good reason to catch it up when it releases on HBO Max next month.

The trailer presents us to the titular KIMI, a voice-activated digital assistant (much like Amazon's Alexa) that can help with groceries, searching for information on the internet, and setting appointments with a therapist. KIMI can also record every sound and image around your home, turning the company who produces the device into a powerful player in the lives of the world.

It’s in this brave new world that Kravitz's protagonist, an audio stream interpreter, uncovers a recording that sounds suspiciously like a murder. In order to solve this crime, Kravitz’s character must leave her own home and go after KIMI’s company in hopes they will do something with the proof she just found. Unfortunately for her, her mission will put her in danger, as the owners of KIMI seem to be willing to do anything to keep the secret of how invasive their technology really is.

KIMI is Soderbergh's third collaboration with HBO Max after signing an overall deal with the streaming platform. In 2020, the streamer released Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep and Lucas Hedge, and last year, Soderbergh teamed with Men in Black writer Ed Solomon for the thriller No Sudden Moves, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, and David Harbour. After KIMI, Soderbergh is already set to direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance for HBO Max, the final chapter of the famous dancing franchise.

KIMI’s cast also includes Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas, and Rita Wilson. The film was written by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp, who also produced alongside Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Michael Polaire.

KIMI arrives exclusively on HBO Max on February 10. Check out the new trailer below.

And here’s KIMI official synopsis:

The film follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company. Meeting with resistance and bureaucracy, she realizes that in order to get involved, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment.

