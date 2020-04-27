‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special Gets Very Quirky, Very on-Brand Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the exciting Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. The newest edition of Netflix’s choose-your-own-adventure platform is decidedly sunnier and funnier than the previous special, Black Mirror‘s Bandersnatch. Plus, Kimmy vs. The Reverend will see all of your Kimmy Schmidt faves — Ellie Kemper, Jon Hamm, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane — reuniting for this special event, with some new faces joining in on the fun.

The trailer kicks off with one of two intriguing adventures in Kimmy vs. The Reverend: Kimmy’s getting married! And she’s not marrying any ol’ schlub. No, she’s marrying a nice guy played by Daniel Radcliffe. We get a preview of the kinds of decisions you’ll have to make as a viewer, with the scene between Kimmy and her beau leading viewers to choose between a make-out sesh or sitting down to plan a wedding. The trailer takes an unusual turn when, after an odd conversation with The Reverend (Hamm), Kimmy realizes he might have another bunker of women hidden away somewhere and decides to rescue them. This leads to viewers making the ultimate decision to either focus on Kimmy’s wedding or save The Reverend’s second bunker of prisoners. Does it sound intense? Sure. Does it sound like a wacky and engaging interactive special? Absolutely. Hello, this is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt we’re talking about here.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend comes from executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, David Miner. In addition to the original Kimmy Schmidt cast, the interactive special stars Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Watch the trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend below. For more, check out our round-up of the best shows and original series (including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!) on Netflix right now.