Man, I love a good interactive Netflix special. Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” probably remains the most recognizable of these one-offs, but the animated realm has been doing them successfully for some time now. But it’s back to live-action for the next interactive special with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!
Here’s how Kimmy vs The Reverend shapes up:
Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!
From executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Kimmy Schmidt vs The Reverend stars Kemper, Hamm, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville. Look for it on Netflix May 12th, and add it to your watchlist here.
Check out the first-look images below:
