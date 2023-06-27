Father's Day 2023 was an emotional one for Kimora Lee, and her daughters Ming Lee, and Aoki Lee Simmons as they shed some light on the alleged abusive behavior from Kimora's former husband, and their and father, Russell Simmons. Things became tense after Ming wished her mom a Happy Father's Day, something Russell didn't appreciate, leading him to accuse Kimora of turning their now-adult children against him. Chaos ensued from there. The following day, Kimora went to Instagram to share her story of why there was so much tension between the family. Kimora and Russell were officially divorced in 2009, and she claims she has been keeping quiet for quite some time about his behaviors toward her and their daughters, despite a united front they've put on over the years.

Kimora, on her Instagram story, revealed that Russell has been threatening their daughters' lives and mentioned that he has been abusive to all women in his life through intimidation tactics. This isn't Russell's first time being accused of misconduct towards women, as eighteen women of sexual misconduct have previously accused him. Russell has denied all allegations. Aoki, 20, shared a video of Russell yelling at her over FaceTime on her Instagram in solidarity with her mom. Kimora says that Russell's gaslighting behavior has been overlooked for too long and by too many, and that he needs help instead of lashing out at his family because he is at rock bottom.

Will Kimora, Ming, and Aoki Return To Reality TV?

Entertainment Tonight sat down with the three women after all the social media reveals and spoke about what it would take to return to reality TV. When asked about the possibility, Ming, 23, says that Reality TV can feel dystopian at times. The three agreed that having your own show can feel incredibly invasive and that it's hard to know what goes on behind the cameras. Their original reality show, Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane, aired from 2007 to 2011, and premiered before social media was popular. Being on social media already gives many the feeling that they can ask and comment on a celebrity's every move, so a reality series now may be that much more invasive. The series showcased Kimora juggling single motherhood and running a successful fashion empire.

Despite it being tough to grow up surrounded by cameras, Kimora also notes that it can be kind of fun sometimes, too. While she knows that growing up in the spotlight can be a lot, it's also not a bad time either. The three joked that their heads are still on straight despite the cameras. Kimora ultimately said that there's a 50/50 chance and that she will never say never. It could be a hit of nostalgia seeing the girls, Ming and Aoki, all grown up after being so young on their show initially. The chance at getting to see where the two have ended up since being kids full of wonder on the show would be something Kimora Lee fans would love to see.

Could Kimora Join 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?'

Although the girls are unsure about being on a reality show again, they are supportive of their mom getting a chance to be in the spotlight again. When asked about the possibility of going on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kimora is still hesitant. Her hesitancy comes from being friends with all those women in real life. She told ET she doesn't want there to be manufactured drama just for the sake of being drama and to have to be snarky with women she considers friends.

The future of their reality show is uncertain, but the growth for the powerhouse women of the Simmons family seems limitless. Aoki graduated from Harvard and plans to attend law school, while Ming graduated from NYU and is working with her mom on Baby Phat. So even if fans don't get the nostalgia they want from a new show, they can be certain Kimora, Ming, and Aoki have a lot planned down the line.