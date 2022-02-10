Today, AMC Networks has revealed their upcoming lineup of content, including the renewals of six of their original series. Listed in the announcement is fan favorite crime drama Kin, which will now be going into its second season. After landing on the platform in 2021, the series soon launched itself to one of the top spots on the network’s streaming service, AMC+. Not only was Kin a knockout among longtime audiences, but the series also caused an avalanche of new subscribers to flock to the platform.

Kin centers around the Kinsellas, an Irish crime family. Though they are small in number, their relationships and loyalty to one another run deep, and they aren’t afraid to stand up for each other. The family’s devotion comes in handy, as season one saw them clashing with their biggest enemy yet — a well known and revered drug kingpin named Eamon Cunningham.

The gripping season one finale saw Eamon’s long reign of terror ending with a gun shot. Season two will pick up on the new lives of the Kinsellas, which are somehow more tangled than before. Though they took out Eamon, they now have a fresh set of issues to deal with stemming from his death. Their family has also begun to untether from one another as the lies and deception of season one shook them to their core, with each growing more distrustful of the others. The new season will challenge the bonds of the Kinsellas as they soon find that their greatest threat comes from within.

Not only did season one of Kin blow fans away, but critics had countless positive remarks as well. Starring in the crime driven series are Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, and Ciarán Hinds. Peter McKenna, who previously wrote for shows including The Last Kingdom, Hidden Assets, and Red Rock, serves as creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series. The series is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures. Season 2 is slated to begin production this summer.

Though nothing more is known about the newest season of Kin (including a premiere date), with the information that AMC revealed today, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding all things Kin as they are brought to light.

First 'Kin' Trailer Reveals Charlie Cox's Irish Crime Family TV Drama on AMC+ The eight-part series premieres starting September 9.

