AMC+ has debuted the official trailer and key art for Kin, the upcoming crime drama series that stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire). The TV show follows the lives of the Kinsella family, as they find themselves tangled up in a war with a notorious drug kingpin (Ciaran Hinds). AMC+ will premiere Kin on September 9.

The trailer for the eight-part series, which was filmed in Dublin, immediately sets the stage for the kind of show we're going to be in store for. When a devastating event rocks the Kinsella family, it catapults them into a war they may not be fully prepared for — but even though they might be outnumbered in more ways than one, the bonds of family are what keeps them strong. And who could say no to a show with this incredible ensemble?

Kin boasts an undeniably stellar lineup of acting talent; in addition to Cox as Michael Kinsella and Hinds as Eamon Cunningham, the show also stars Clare Dunne (Herself) as Amanda Kinsella, Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Frank Kinsella, Sam Keeley (The Cured) as Eric “Viking” Kinsella, Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) as Jimmy Kinsella, Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black, Outlander) as Bridget “Birdy” Goggins, Hannah Adeogun (Women on the Verge) as Anna Areoye, and newcomer Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy.

Peter McKenna (The Last Kingdom, Red Rock) serves as showrunner/executive producer, writer, and co-creator, alongside Ciarán Donnelly (Altered Carbon, Vikings) who also serves as co-creator.

Kin will premiere September 9 on AMC+. Check out the first trailer and poster artwork below:

Here's the official synopsis for Kin:

A boy is killed and his family embark on a gangland war with an international cartel – a war that is impossible to win. It’s David and Goliath. Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned, the Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off. But they have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family. Kin is a world where gangsters are treated like reality stars, with nicknames and celebrity status, where assassins dress up as women, and drug dealers keep exotic pets in their den. A world of drugs and guns and murder and loyalty and family and men… and a woman.

