It is a fact of life that, sometimes, there is nothing better than a good crime series to binge. In addition to that is the undeniable likability of Charlie Cox, which is why his return as the titular character in Daredevil: Born Again is so highly anticipated. Most fans will recognize the actor from the original Daredevil on Netflix, but that doesn't mean it's the only great TV series he has been a part of. Though many missed the underrated series, any fan of Cox's work will love Kin, where he plays part of the complex central family, which happens to be an Irish crime family.

This violent and gritty crime drama explores the chaotic interpersonal dynamics of a family and how different people can be even when they are related. Charlie Cox brings a lot of what makes him great in Daredevil to his role as Michael, the prodigal son who kicks the series off by being released from prison. However, that isn't the only thing that Kin ​has to offer. The rest of the cast that make up the Kinsella family are equally fascinating, as their polar opposite dynamics create more threats from within the family than from the outside. While fans gear up for Daredevil: Born Again and wish for more Cox, it is the perfect time to catch up on his other work, especially Kin.

Charlie Cox Teeters Between Violent and Gentle as Michael in 'Kin'

Image via AMC+

Whilst the English-born actor may sport an Irish accent, fans will still notice many similarities between Charlie Cox's performance as Daredevil and Michael Kinsella. In both roles, Cox holds back a deep rage and violence behind the veil of a mild-mannered gentleman. When Michael first comes home from prison to his raving family, with cocaine and alcohol abundant, the biggest shock is how Michael no longer partakes in any extracurricular activities. Despite the Kinsella family's obsession with respect and their organized criminal efforts, Michael is only focused on winning back the love of his estranged daughter, Anna (Hannah Adeogun).

It begs the question of why Michael was ever in jail in the first place. Therefore, when it is revealed that Michael is actually the most effective hitman the Kinsella family had and only went to prison because he killed his own wife, Anna's mother, he becomes an extremely conflicting character. On the one hand, Cox's softness in his performance and the way he reluctantly uses his superior skills to protect his family make him highly sympathetic. However, the fact he cannot escape from the violent world his family inhabits means he is also selfish for trying to force a relationship with his daughter, no matter how much he loves her.

'Kin' Provides a Fabulous Cast of Chaotic Characters in the Kinsella Family